Third episode of PUBG Mobile Esports’ documentary series will premiere on Nov. 26

Tencent will be releasing episode three of its eight-part PUBG Mobile Esports documentary series Between the Battlegrounds on Nov. 26. The episode is called “Be Patient” and will feature former Cloud9 players Sergey “ADERR” Pomerantsev and Jack “Beowulf” Schultz.

Russian player ADERR, who made his way to North America to play for the team, represented the org throughout the 2020 season. Beowulf, on the other hand, has been playing for Cloud9 for the past year, even winning the 2019 PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split in North America.

In 2020, they placed fourth in the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas. They had a good showing at the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero as well, again securing the fourth place.

In the second season of the PMPL Americas, Cloud9 with ADERR and Beowulf finished at fifth place, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

The documentary will likely track the two players as they compete through one of these tournaments. It will be released on Nov. 26 at 8:30am CT.

After the PMPL Americas season two, Cloud9 announced that it was leaving the PUBG Mobile scene. While ADERR has found a new home with Ukrainian esports team Natus Vincere, Beowulf is still a free agent.

The past two episodes of Between the Battlegrounds were released in July and August, respectively. The first episode featured popular Southeast Asian players Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita, Made Bagus “Luxxy” Prabaswara, Aekachai “MADTOI” Areesanan, and Tinnapop “MARTIN” Benjawong.

The second episode, called “Be Resilient,” showed MADTOI, MARTIN, and Ariezky “RensKy” Haridjaya.