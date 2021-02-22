Therian Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus will be appearing in Pokémon Go’s ‘Season of Legends’ lineup

Who knows what other legendary additions could come later.

A new season of content is coming to Pokémon Go. Titled “The Season of Legends,” it will push players to encounter everything from legendary Pokémon to legendary trainers from March 1 to June 1.

This does mean the ongoing Kanto Celebration event will end the “Season of Celebration.” Niantic outlined at least some of the content that will be releasing in the coming months, though.

Starting with a big tease, Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus are going to be added to Pokémon Go for the first time in the near future. More details will be shared later, but you can expect these powerful forces of nature to make an impact when they do hit the app.

There will be an announcement coming on March 1 to share which Mega Evolved Pokémon are going to be entering the new Raid rotation heading into the next season. New Mega Evolutions are going to be released throughout the season, too.

One of the bigger changes detailed in Niantic’s most recent update is the change in habitats for certain Pokémon.

Pokémon like Mantine, Gameow, and Hoppip will be appearing in the wild in areas near the water, in a city, or a grassy field, respectively. Hemisphere-exclusive Pokémon are also going to be more widely available in their areas.

In the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll be able to encounter Pokémon like Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, and many more in the wild. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup will be appearing in the wild too with the debut of Spring Form Deerling.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, Pokémon like Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, and many more will be appearing in the wild alongside Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott. Autumn Form Deerling will be popping up, too.

The egg hatch pool is also getting a shakeup, adding Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Budew, and more to the two-kilometer list, Drowzee, Azurill, and Munna will be in five-kilometer eggs, while Nincada, Alomomola, and others join the 10-kilometer list.

Season-exclusive Special Research will launch for the Season of Legends, with Professor Willow working to learn more about Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus.

Lastly, players will get extra XP from participating in five-star raids throughout the season. Free Remote Raid Passes will be available at certain times in the shop, too.