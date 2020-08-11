TheGrefg’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

As far as the best Spanish-speaking content creators go, TheGrefg is at the top of the list. With an average of more than 28,000 viewers on Twitch, one of the multiple platforms he has experience using, he’s posted more than 28 million hours watched.

In addition to using Twitch, he’s also well-versed as a YouTube content creator. And while Mixer was still open, he was partnered there as well.

If being able to navigate the ever-changing world of streaming is a goal of yours, TheGrefg is perhaps one of the best streamers to look to if you’re aiming to hit the Spanish-speaking audience of online gamers.

With a high-class streaming setup, TheGrefg is able to make videos and streams that focus on his antics and personality without having to worry about something going technically wrong. If that’s something you’re into, it might be worth taking a look at what he uses.

Here’s TheGrefg’s streaming setup.

Mouse: SteelSeries Rival

SteelSeries’ flagship mouse, the Rival, comes in many different shapes and sizes. There’s essentially a different mouse style for any type of gaming you might be involved in, whether it’s battle royale gameplay, like TheGrefg, or MOBA action.

Coming with wireless options as well as including mice that have an abundance of extra buttons for all of your necessary keybinds, a version of the Rival could be used for anything ranging from an MMO to an FPS. Meanwhile, the products come in a range of prices that satisfy hardcore gamers as well as those playing on a budget.

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex

Similar to the Rival, the SteelSeries Apex keyboard comes with a variety of options as well. With an aircraft grade aluminum frame on most high-end pieces on the market, the mechanical keyboards have a slew of key switch options for players who are picky about the way their keys click and clack.

Meanwhile, the keyboard’s OLED Smart Display gives gamers full customization of their aesthetics so that the piece can match whatever other gear they have. Don’t expect to get these for cheap, though. Most Apex keyboard options retail for more than $100.

GPU: Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G

The use of 2080 graphics cards by streamers has been widespread since the new generation was released just a year or so ago. While the GPUs aren’t cheap, they’ve become a standard for high-profile streamers and those aspiring to be like them.

TheGrefg’s model is particularly unique because of its three 100-millimeter fan cooling system. While many models only have two cooling fans, some higher-end models have started to include a third fan to give the GPU more capacity for things like “extreme overclocking.”

If you’re working with a tight budget, this specific model might not be for you. But if you want to go all out on your setup, you likely won’t regret checking out this GPU.

CPU: Intel i9-9980XE

Similar to the 2080 graphics cards, the introduction of Intel’s i9 CPUs has also caused a mass change in the computer rig setups of popular streamers. While some versions of Intel’s i9 processors are more affordable, the 9980XE is among the highest of high-end CPU options.

With 18 cores and 36 threads, TheGrefg’s CPU has a max turbo frequency of 4.40GHz and a cache of 24.75 MB.

Headset: Astro Gaming A50

The Astro Gaming A50 is just another example of how TheGrefg keeps his streaming setup filled to the brim with high-end products. The wireless headphones have a built-in mixamp and a microphone that can be muted simply by flipping it up and out of your face.

Meanwhile, the headset, tuned with Astro Audio V2, has modification kits available for its ear cups that allow consumers to customize the feel of their headset to make it as comfortable as possible on your head for those long play sessions.

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure is one of the most iconic brands in sound recording and its SM7B is its flagship product for recording streams and podcasts. Maybe the biggest downside to getting an SM7B is the fact that it requires an XLR connection, but the quality of sound you get from having one is unmatched.

While there are less expensive USB microphone options available on the market, if you have the means to use an audio mixer, the SM7B is about the best you can possibly get if you’re looking to stream and record videos like TheGrefg.