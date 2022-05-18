The Season of Alola finale celebration hits Pokémon Go’s shores on May 25

The Season of Alola is coming to an end in Pokémon Go. Niantic is bringing together all four islands, their guardian deities, and more to celebrate the adventures players have had over the last several months with the Alola to Alola event.

Running from May 25 to 31, players will encounter Pokémon from the Alola region more frequently in the wild, eggs, and raids. This includes all four of Alola’s island guardians—Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini—appearing at the same time in five-star raids.

Players who have been active during the Season of Alola thus far have likely been completing the various island-themed Special Research stories from previous events. And if they have managed to complete all of them by June 1 when this season ends, they will unlock a bonus end-of-season Special Research story.

This will allow them to choose between the four islands—Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’Ula Island, and Poni Island—with each option providing different tasks and rewards based on the ecosystems found in those locations. Tickets for this end-of-season Special Research story will also be available in the shop for $4.99 for those who didn’t unlock it normally, with the ticket offering additional rewards if those who unlock the story purchase it anyways.

Here are all of the increased encounters that players will see throughout the event as they send off the Season of Alola:

Wild encounters Alolan Rattata, Cubone, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos, Alolan Meowth, and Alolan Exeggutor

Seven-kilometer eggs Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Grimer, Dewpider, Fomantis, Stufful, and Oranguru

Raids One-star: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Grimer, and Rockruff Three-star: Alolan Raichu, Alolan Exeggutor, and Alolan Marowak Five-star: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini



Evolving a Cubone during the event will also result in obtaining an Alolan Marowak that knows the special Charged Attack Shadow Bone. And an Alolan-themed Collection Challenge will be available, rewarding players with 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and an encounter with Rockruff for finishing it.