The Razer DeathAdder V2 is $30 off for Cyber Monday

Gaming with a mouse that’s of the right quality and build for the genre you frequent is one of the more important aspects of creating an enjoyable experience. After spending hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on a PC, it can also seem like buying said mouse is an expensive task that adds up in cost with other peripherals. Luckily, this is the time for savings with Razer’s DeathAdder V2 being listed on Best Buy for $30 off MSRP during Cyber Monday.

Image: Razer

The DeathAdder V2 is a fairly well known name in the optical gaming mice community and usually represents a solid mid-tiered option for gamers who are looking to get away from low DPI, older mice they might have entered the gaming sphere with. The V2 features a DPI of 20k, two reprogrammable thumb buttons, and RGB lighting to help finalize a gaming rig’s aesthetics.

The reprogrammable buttons help with organizing keybindings in any MMO or SIM game that uses more keys than a left hand can manage alone. Razer’s 20k DPI sensor is also well equipped for dealing with any MMOs or shooters that require fast and consistently accurate behavior from players. This is mid-tier quality that can be had for entry-level pricing.

This Cyber Monday deal will run until 10pm on November 29th.