The Nintendo Switch dominated the Japanese console market in 2019

Nintendo bounced back from the under-performing Wii U with the massively popular Switch, and it has become one of the most successful consoles in the company’s history, especially in Japan.

In 2019, Nintendo crushed the competition, pulling in nearly 80 percent of all revenue from the entire console market purchases throughout the entire year.

Video game analyst Oscar Lemaire dug into the 2019 data provided by the Japanese video game publication Famitsu and revealed the Switch made up 76 percent of the entire console market in Japan. That number tracks well considering how Xbox has basically no presence in Japan and the PS4 has been on shelves since 2013, meaning the Switch is still the hot commodity for most consumers.

Oscar Lemaire on Twitter Sur l’année 2019, Nintendo détient quasiment 80% du marché des consoles au Japon. 76% rien que pour la Switch, dont les ventes augmentent de 29% par rapport à 2018, ce qui permet de compenser le déclin de la PS4 et la 3DS, et stabiliser le secteur. (chiffres Famitsu)

And that success has helped ease the blow that Nintendo suffered from the Wii U, along with negating the drop in 3DS sales as it is phased out of the production plans. The 3DS only made up 3 percent of Nintendo’s entire year, which was still a higher mark than both the PlayStation Vita (0.6 percent) and the Xbox One (0.1 percent.)

The Switch sold just under 4.5 million units in 2019, which is up more than a million units on the 3.5 million sold in 2018 and 3.4 million from its launch year of 2017. It dwarfed the PS4 for the third consecutive year too, as Sony’s flagship product only made it to around 1.2 million units sold through for the year, though this was its sixth year on the market.

Thanks to those massive sales, the Switch is now up 29 percent on its year-over-year sales numbers and things are still looking up as 2020 holds popular titles like Animal Crossing and other franchises that will be getting new installments on the system.

Lemaire also dug into the archives, pulling out the statistics for Nintendo’s console sales for the last 20 years and noted that 2019 was the most successful for the company on the Japanese market in that timeframe. That two-decade window encompasses the tail end of the Nintendo 64 and the entire lifespans for the Gamecube, Wii, and Wii U.

Oscar Lemaire on Twitter Depuis qu’on a les chiffres de Famitsu, donc au moins depuis 20 ans, c’est la plus forte domination de Nintendo sur le marché console au Japon.

Next year might be a slight challenge because Sony is releasing the PlayStation 5, which will be a huge seller in Japan, but the numbers point to the Switch having a successful year despite the new console. That is mainly due to there being nothing like Nintendo’s hybrid console on the market.