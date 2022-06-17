The next Pokémon GO and Prime Gaming bundle is ready

In May, Niantic launched a new collaboration with Prime Gaming, offering free in-game items every two weeks to Pokémon GO players who subscribe to the service. The first offer became available on May 19 and the second on June 2, just in time for events like Pokémon GO Fest 2022, which took place on June 4 and 5.

Every bundle contains some Poké Balls, a few Max Revives, and one rare item that varies with each offer. This time, in addition to the 30 Poké Balls and five Max Revives, players will also get a Super Incubator to help hatch Eggs faster.

Previous bundles included a Lucky Egg and a Star Piece.

The next bundle of in-game items from Pokémon GO and Prime Gaming is ready for you!



👉 https://t.co/IHXJu8PcT4 pic.twitter.com/8NfKm19ZlG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 16, 2022

To redeem your free items, you need to enter the Prime Gaming website and click the Pokémon GO banner at the top of the page. That will take you to the game’s section, where all you need to do is click the blue “Claim now” button and follow the instructions on the page.

You can also check out our guide if you need more detailed information.

Screengrab via Niantic

The current promotion of the partnership between Pokémon GO and Prime Gaming is set to run for another six weeks. That means there are at least three more free item bundles to come until the last week of July. Niantic and Amazon still haven’t announced if this period will be extended or if there is a new collaboration on the horizon.

For more details regarding the next steps of this partnership, keep checking the Pokémon GO page on the Prime Gaming website.