The next Nintendo Direct Mini is coming Sept. 17

Nintendo is releasing a new Nintendo Direct Mini tomorrow, the company announced today.

The showcase is set to feature “information on upcoming Switch titles exclusively from our publishing partners.” Based on the previous mini Directs, it’s likely to last a little over 10 minutes.

For fans scrambling for more information on Nintendo’s first-party titles like the sequel to Breath of the Wild or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it might be wise to temper your expectations. Previous showcases have shown that this will likely be a slow-drip of info presenting a first-look trailer, rather than blockbuster announcements.

The previous Direct mini featured 12 games, including titles such as Just Dance 2021, Fuser, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition.

The Direct begins Sept. 17, 9am CT. The stream will be available on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.