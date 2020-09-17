The biggest takeaways from PlayStation’s Sept. 16 PS5 showcase

Sony wasn’t messing around with its PlayStation 5 Showcase, revealing several new games, showing gameplay for some launch titles, and finally dropping the prices and release dates for both versions of the console.

Right from the start of the broadcast, Sony came out with the heavy hitters as they debuted the reveal trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, which pretty much no one expected to see. There were no additional details about the game’s release, but it will be a PlayStation console exclusive.

From there, the hits kept coming, with first-look gameplay for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and an extended segment for Deathloop. And all of that was spliced around some additional fun announcements, like Devil May Cry V getting some new content and Vergil as a playable character in the Special Edition version.

Horror enthusiasts also had a great show, thanks to a new look at Resident Evil Village and the surprise reveal of Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach.

And in between showing off how gorgeous the games look running on PS5, we also finally got the reveal of Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG developed by Avalanche Software that has been in the works for years. It will allow players to create their own character and explore Hogwarts and other classic locations through an open-world, single-player story.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also showed off a bit of its campaign, but more importantly, PlayStation players will get to play the multiplayer alpha starting from Sept. 18 to 20.

Screengrab via Sony

A new feature is also being added to PlayStation Plus, where subscribers will get to download a selection of PS4 titles at the PS5’s launch, including God of War, Bloodborne, and Persona 5. This is called the PlayStation Plus Collection.

And as for the PlayStation itself, Sony revealed that the console will be releasing on Nov. 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, with the rest of the world getting it on Nov. 19. The regular PS5 will cost $499 and the Digital Edition will be $399.

Screengrab via Sony

And to cap off the entire presentation, we got the reveal of God of War: Ragnarok, with a release window set for 2021.

Sony didn’t actively mention it, but pre-orders are live now from multiple retailers, and several of the games talked about in the showcase are also going to be playable on PS4, including Miles Morales.