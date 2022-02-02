The best wireless chargers for Android and iPhone

Wireless smartphone chargers are a great way to tidy up your messy cable nests. Along with cutting down on cables, wireless chargers come in a variety of styles to fit your preferred aesthetic.

When it comes to the best wireless charger, there’s no universal charger that’s perfect for all devices. Some users require single-device wireless chargers; others need to charge multiple devices at once. This best-of list showcases a variety of chargers from a wide range of categories, from budget, to value, to portable — and everything in between.

The best budget wireless charger

Image via Anker

The Anker PowerWave Base Pad is simple, clean, and gets the job done at an affordable price. It resembles a smartphone with a large charging area. Simply toss your phone on top of the unit and it’s good to go. No hassling around with finding the “sweet spot” for charging.

On the top and bottom of the charger, there are anti-slip strips that work great for keeping your phone and the device itself stable. And despite costing a fraction of the cost versus other higher-end wireless chargers, you can’t go wrong with the Anker PowerWave if you’re on a tight budget.

The best 3-in-1 wireless charger

Image via Logitech

This multi-use wireless charger is ideal for those who want to charge their AirPods, Apple Watch, and smartphone all at the same time. The Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock supports 10W wireless charging for iPhones and Android phones. The overall design is clean, sporting a simple black or white color option. It’s a bit on the bulkier side, but considering you’re able to charge three devices at once, that’s expected. As long as your nightstand isn’t too cluttered, this device likely won’t crowd things up once it finds a spot there.

Overall, the Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock is a strong candidate for quality, multi-wireless charging. It’s especially ideal for users with multiple Apple devices.

The best standing wireless charger

Image via Anker

This unit features a sleek, streamlined design. The edges are rounded, giving off a modern look. Thanks to the vertical positioning, it takes up no more space than a coffee mug.

Because of the device’s angled build design, users can easily access their phone via facial recognition, which is great if you’re preoccupied while receiving a notification. Another useful feature is that you can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode, thanks to a pair of cleverly positioned charging coils. There’s also display features, including one that tells users the current charging state of the device.

Wear and tear, like scratches, are quite noticeable with this unit, so something to keep in mind if that sort of thing bothers you. The provided cable is relatively short, too, which can be a pain if the nearest power outlet is a fair distance away. All in all, the Anker PowerWave Stand is a strong candidate for users looking for a well-rounded standing wireless charger.

The best Apple wireless charger

Image via Apple

For users with an iPhone 12 or newer, Apple’s MagSafe charger makes wireless charging a breeze. The magnets built into the charger and the back of your phone mean the two easily snap together, which is very satisfying. If you have an iPhone older than the 12 but newer than the 8, the MagSafe charger is still compatible — it just won’t snap into place. The MagSafe wireless charger also works if you have AirPod’s with a wireless charging case.

The design is minimalistic and clean, which is something Apple is well-known for. Because of its small size, this unit can fit into lots of different spaces, so you’re not limited to a nightstand or bedside table. For Apple users, this device is a strong candidate.

The best portable wireless charger

Image via OtterBox

OtterBox is known for its durable and protective phone cases, and their OtterSpot Wireless Charging System shares those characteristics. The unit comes with a wireless charging pad and a portable battery pack which doubles down as a wireless charger. You

can stack them together or easily slip off the battery portion and take it with you for on-the-go remote charging — great for tossing into a backpack and heading out the door. It is on the pricey side, but worth the investment if you’re the type of user that’s constantly out and about, regardless of the environment.

The best dual wireless charger

Image via Chotech

If you’re looking for a device that can charge multiple devices at once, consider the Choetech Dual Wireless Charging Pad. It’s capable of charging two phones simultaneously, which is good news if you’re looking to share a charger with a partner. The charging pad is large, featuring five built-in coils. You can also mix and match the devices you intend to charge simultaneously, like charging both a smartphone and AirPods at the same time.

This unit comes with an 18W QC 3.0 adapter and supports up to 10W of output while charging up to a pair of devices. The overall design is stylish, featuring an anti-slip PU leather surface, which gives the device a premium and textured look. It also prevents devices from sliding around once they’re sitting on top of it. Overall, the Chotech Dual Wireless Charging Pad is a solid dual wireless charger that provides great value.

Best value wireless charger

Image via Anker

This device supports a durable aluminum frame and a non-slip silicone pad. The panel itself is textured, with a slight lip around the perimeter of the device, keeping your phone stable while charging. Overall, the look is subtle and minimal, conforming to spaces with ease.

Equipped with USB-C power delivery input and Quick Charge output up to 15W, the Anker PowerWave 15 boasts substantially quicker charging times, just make sure you have a Quick Charge wall charger to reap the rewards. It even adjusts the output optimization for Apple, Samsung, or LG devices. There’s also no need to remove your phone case using this charger because it can transmit power directly through phone cases (unless it’s metal or super thick). There’s also an LED indicator, letting you know the charging status at all times. As far as value goes, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more suited candidate than the Anker PowerWave 15.

When it comes to deciding on a wireless charger, the most important thing to look for when shopping is establishing your needs and if the charger is compatible with your phone. Also, if you have other devices, like AirPods, it might be worth it to find a charger that’s compatible with all of your personal devices, so you can charge everything all in one go. From there, it’s good practice to pay attention to whether a charger and charging cable are included with the unit so that you don’t run into any additional costs down the road.

