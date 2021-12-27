Here are the best tablets for artists to help them complete their artwork with a lightweight and portable device.

If you’ve ever felt inspired by some of the incredible art in video games, then at some stage you’ll probably want to draw like the pros do: with a tablet.

Tablets of all descriptions — whether they connect with a PC or Mac, or whether they’re an Apple tablet — are used by professional and amateur artists the world around. Combined with tools like Photoshop and the tablet-friendly Procreate, artists have all the power necessary to bring their digital dreams to life.

Here’s some of the best drawing tablets for artists right now.

Wacom Cintiq 22 Drawing Tablet

Image by Wacom via Amazon

Specifications The Wacom Cintiq 22 is available in medium and small sizes; the medium has a 21.5-inch display, and the small size comes with a 15.6-inch display. The resolution in both sizes is 1920×1080, and there is also a Wacom Pen 2 stylus in the package. Users can also connect Wacom Cintiq 22 to their PC with an HDMI or USB cable. A scratch-resistant anti-glare surface makes it even more enjoyable to draw on this tablet.

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The Apple iPad is always an excellent choice for artists or musicians as it can meet the demands of professional users with its smooth software and hardware. The 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and True Tone features. Moreover, the M1 chip at the device’s heart offers stunning processing power. The iPadOS is running on the tablet, and Apple Pencil 2 is waiting to draw unique artworks.

2021 Apple iPad Mini

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The iPad Mini is a great choice for the artist on the go as it’s screen size is only 8.3 inches allowing it to fit easily into a travelers bag. While less powerful than the iPad Pro it still boosts a A15 Bionic chip and retina display, all while sitting at a lower price point.

HUION 2020 Kamvas 22 Plus Drawing Monitor

Image by HUION via Amazon

Specifications The Huion Kamvas 22 Plus is a wise choice for those looking for a professional drawing monitor. It has a 21.5 inch anti-glare screen with 1920×1080 resolution and 140% sRGB coverage. These specifications mean the monitor can show colors and texture with a high level of accuracy. Also, it offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle. For connecting Huion Kamvas 22 Plus to devices, a USB-C and USB-A port are available.

Wacom One Drawing Tablet with Screen

Image by Wacom via Amazon

Specifications The Wacom One is trying to be an affordable option while offering good features. It has a 13.3-inch display, and its 120 grams weight makes it easier for users to carry it in their bags. Little legs have been added to raise the tablet when drawing for more convenience.

Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro

Image by Wacom via Amazon

Specifications Again, this is an affordable drawing monitor from Wacom that is available in three sizes. Its battery-free stylus offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and supports natural tilt. Several express keys on the edge of the monitor are programmable and can execute specific commands to speed up the work. Bluetooth and USB are the ways for connecting this monitor to other devices.

XENCELABS, Drawing Tablet

Image by XENCELABS via Amazon

Specifications This drawing tablet from XENCELABS offers an excellent drawing experience and aims to meet the needs of professional artists. It has a 10.33″ x5.8″ active area with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Two battery-free stylus pens with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity are in the box, and a set of programmable Quick Keys make it even faster to draw.

XP-PEN CR Artist 15.6 Pro

Image by XP-PEN via Amazon

Specifications The last drawing monitor in our list is a 15.6-inch product from XP-PEN with full-laminated technology and 120% sRGB coverage. Its stylus pen offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and there are eight customizable shortcut keys for faster drawing.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.