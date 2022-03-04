The best Secretlabs chairs

Time and again, TV commercials and online ads have hammered us with the importance of having a good chair to sit in while gaming. The wrong chair can ruin your posture and give you an achy back over time—especially if you’re gaming for hours a day.

SecretLab is well-known for producing premium chairs that are designed with gamers in mind, no matter your height, weight, and style preferences. In terms of aesthetics, SecretLab offers a bunch of customization options.

With Softweave Fabric, Hybrid Leatherette, and NAPA Leather upholsteries, there’s plenty of choices. So whatever you need, here are the best Secretlab chairs for your setup.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series

Specifications The TITAN Evo 2022 series is an upgrade over the TITAN 2020 series. As you probably guessed, the new 2022 series comes with a bunch of important tweaks. To begin with, the shape of the seat has been changed to enhance your posture. The built-in lumbar support is very adjustable. The tilt can be locked at any desired angle and you can adjust the height as well. The gaming chairs in the TITAN Evo 2022 series are available in three sizes, three upholsteries, and several colors.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric

Specifications The chairs in the new TITAN Evo 2022 are a sweet spot between the OMEGA and TITAN 2020 chairs. The Evo 2022 series is a tweak over the 2020 series with some smart ergonomics. You can get the chairs in three upholsteries – Hybrid Leatherette, SoftWeave Fabric, and plush NAPA Leather.



The SoftWeave variants are more breathable and comfortable. If you live in hot and humid regions, then SoftWeave can prevent you from getting hot and sweaty when a competitive match gets intense. The signature material from SecretLab is easy to clean and maintain. You can wash it with commercial fabric cleaners.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Hybrid Leatherette

Specifications The TITAN Evo 2022 combines all the best features from the OMEGA and TITAN series. Evo 2022 levels up the game by adding a magnetic headrest, armrests that move in four directions, and other ergonomic tweaks. The Hybrid Leatherette is a sweet spot between SoftWeave fabric and NAPA leather. The PU leatherette is immune to spills and abrasions. It’s also easier to clean the material.

Secretlab TITAN 2020 Series OG

Specifications SecretLab’s TITAN series is lauded for being minimalistic yet delivering the max level of comfort. To design a chair for pro gamers, SecretLab collaborated with OGDream to create a plush TITAN chair with an attractive design. On the front and back, you have an OG logo. This chair was truly designed with pros in mind. This means a full 180-degree recline, 4D metal armrests, and max comfort. TITAN 2020 OG comes in PU Leatherette and you can pick from three sizes.

Secretlab TITAN XL 2020 Series

Specifications The TITAN and TITAN XL chairs were crafted for accommodating taller and larger people (or for gamers who like extra space). Notably, the TITAN XL series is for gamers who are up to 6’8″ tall and weigh up to 397 pounds. This might give a fair idea about the sturdy build of the chair. The foam on the seats is firmer and the ergonomic design gives you comfortable seating for a longer duration. For the TITAN XL, you can choose between PU leather and SoftWeave fabric.

Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Series

Specifications SecretLab’s OMEGA 2020 series is a massive hit and probably the company’s best-selling product. The gaming chairs in this series are for people who are up to 6’8″ tall and weigh up to 220 pounds. When compared to the TITAN, OMEGA 2020 has more padding and offers more comfort. It also comes with a bunch of adjustments for better customization. For extra comfort, the chair comes with a head pillow and a lumbar pillow. As always, you can customize the upholstery to suit yourself.

Secretlab chairs come with a detailed guide and they’re easy to assemble. You can always check out a YouTube tutorial if you need help with assembly.

