Pokémon Go lets players capture their favorite Pokémon from the franchise’s many generations.

Each Pokémon species has access to different abilities and a unique set of stats that make them more or less effective than others. When it comes to battle, each Pokémon can use two moves. The first is a Fast move, which deals damage every few seconds throughout the match. The other is a Charge move. Once used, Charge moves will take a short time to be ready before they can be used again. These moves generally deal the most damage.

In this article, we’ll be breaking down the best moveset for Slaking. This Pokémon was introduced in generation three of the games and is the third and final evolution of Slakoth.

Slaking is one of the most powerful defenders in the game, boasting a whopping 5,010 CP with 290 attack, 166 defense, and 284 stamina. The combination of high stamina and adequate defense make Slaking an excellent defensive option.

Like all Pokémon, Slaking has access to a range of moves that can be used to deal varying damage. Unlike some other Pokémon, Slaking has only a single option for a Fast move that will have to be used in all situations.

Here are the best movesets currently available for Slaking in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Slaking in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

Slaking’s only Fast move is Yawn. The Normal-type move will be used in all possible combinations alongside the Charge move options.

For the most damage, Yawn should be paired with the Fairy-type move Play Rough. This combination deals slightly more damage than others, and if the matchup is against a Dragon-type Pokémon, the extra Fairy-attack damage will come in handy.

If you require a moveset that is entirely Normal-type attacks, the best combination is Yawn and Body Slam. Body Slam has a quick recharge time and deals massive damage. This is going to give you the best output in the battle over the other Normal-type option Hyper Beam.

While it may have the least damage output, taking Earthquake could be beneficial depending on the matchup. If your enemy is vulnerable to Ground-type attacks, the combination of Yawn and Earthquake may be of use.

Overall, Slaking does its best work as a defender, so damage output is likely not the reason to use this Pokémon.