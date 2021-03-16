The best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokémon Go

Rhyperior is one of the strongest Ground or Rock-type Pokemon in the game.

All the Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go boast a unique set of moves that can be used against others in battle. Picking the right moves is crucial to your chances of winning, but the right choice isn’t always obvious.

Pokémon have access to two types of moves. Fast moves activate every few seconds. Charge moves, on the other hand, can be used only once the attack has fully recharged but deal substantially more damage.

In this article, we’re going to break down the best movesets available for Rhyperior, the final evolution of Rhyhorn introduced in generation four.

Rhyperior is one of the best options when it comes to Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. Boasting a max CP of 4,221, Rhyperior is well rounded with great attack and health stats, meaning it could be used for both attacking and blocking needs.

Rhyperior has few fast moves but plenty of charge moves to choose from across a variety of different types. While there are many combinations, some moves work together better than others.

Here are the best movesets to use for Rhyperior in Pokémon Go.

The best movesets for Rhyperior in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

For the highest damage output, you’re going to have a combination of move types. The fast move Mud-Slap is a Ground-type move that deals the most damage between itself and Smack Down, Rhyperior’s other fast move. This should be paired with Rhyperior’s legacy charge move Rock Wrecker. This move is by far the most powerful move that Rhyperior has access to.

If you’re after a moveset tailored to facing Pokémon vulnerable to a Rock-type offense, you can opt for Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. This combination has almost the same amount of damage output as the Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker option, but since they are both rock moves, they will deal more damage to enemies vulnerable to that type.

Rhyperior can also do great damage with a completely Ground-type moveset. For this, you should choose the fast-move Mud-Slap with the charge move Earthquake. Taking this pairing will do slightly less damage than other choices, but if the type matchup is vulnerable to Ground attacks, it will likely be the best for you.