The best moveset for Probopass in Pokémon Go

Nosepass and Probopass are the stars of the ongoing Searching for Legends event in Pokémon Go, which centers around the abundance of Rock, Ground, and Steel-type Pokémon available in the game.

The Rock-type Pokémon, Nosepass, first discovered in the Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire games, can be found with increased spawns throughout the event’s duration from March 8 at 10am local time to March 14 at 8pm local time. It can also now be found for the first time in its Shiny form.

Its evolved form, Probopass, which made its debut in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, is now even more accessible to players. But the only way to get Probopass is by using a Magnetic Lure Module at a PokéStop, in which players will then see the option to evolve their Nosepass.

Gaining the Steel typing has given Probopass new layers of defense that help it to stand out in the Go Battle League, but also some glaring new weaknesses. Here is the best moveset for the Compass Pokémon.

Probopass

Image via the Pokémon Company

Probopass is best utilized in the Great League, where some of the most common Rock and Steel-type counters from the Ultra League won’t be seen.

Being a Rock and Steel-type Pokémon gives Probopass one of the biggest varieties of resistances in the game, including common types such as Fairy, Poison, and Dragon. But it also opens Probopass to take punches even harder from Fighting and Ground-type moves, as well as a resistance taken away in Fire-types.

That isn’t to say Probopass isn’t sporting one hefty defense to compensate. As is a trend with many Pokémon of both of its types, Probopass specializes in taking hits rather than dishing damage. Therefore its ideal moveset isn’t to chunk down the opponent’s HP, rather disrupt them and pave the way to victory with your team.

Rock Throw and Spark are both great options for fast attacks, as both have short animations and can be used repeatedly. Yet Rock Throw is a bit stronger and works well with Probopass’ Rock-typing.

Magnet Bomb is the central part of Probopass’ kit and is the most viable option for its charge attack. It is one of the only attacks in the game that can be charged three times rapidly for a decent amount of damage. It may not be enough to knock out your opponent, but it might just bait them into using all of their Protect Shields.