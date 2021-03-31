The best Kyurem counters in Pokémon Go

The number of species available in Pokémon Go has kept players entertained since the game’s release in 2016. Many of the most popular Pokémon released throughout the franchise’s history have made it into the game and are available to capture and battle with.

One of these Pokémon is the generation-five legendary, Kyurem.

Kyurem is a powerful Pokémon and a challenging raid boss for players to defeat. Boasting both Dragon and Ice types, this Pokémon is strong against Dragon, Grass, and Flying-type Pokémon.

There are some weaknesses that can be levied against Kyurem to have the best chance of successfully taking down the legendary beast.

Here are the best counters for Kyurem in Pokémon Go.

Image via Pokemon.com

Steel

Steel-type Pokémon are the most effective type against Kyurem. They aren’t just strong against Ice-type Pokémon, but they also boast a resistance that will give them the upper hand in combat.

The best Pokémon of this type is Metagross. This powerful and durable Pokémon can deal major damage with the moves Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash and makes battling against Kyurem much easier.

Another great Steel-type option is to use Dialga. This fourth-generation legendary Pokémon boasts both Steel and Dragon-types, two of Kyurem’s weaknesses. This pairing covers all bases in terms of vulnerabilities for Dialga and grants access to a range of moves from both types. A great combination to use is Metal Claw with Draco Meteor.

Fighting

Much like Steel types, Fighting-type Pokémon boasts resistance to Ice attacks. The best Pokémon of this type for this matchup is Lucario and the optimal moveset would be Counter with Aura Sphere. Other good options include Hariyama, Conkeldurr, and Machamp.

Dragon

Dragon-type Pokémon are a viable option, but this matchup means both sides will be vulnerable to the other. Despite this, picking the right Pokémon could grant the resistance necessary to have the upper hand.

Some of the best Dragon-type species for this use include Legendary Pokémon like Palkia and Rayquaza. Other great options can be Salamence, Dragonite, or Haxorus. The fast-move Dragon Tail is one-half of the perfect offense and charge moves such as Draco Meteor, Outrage, or Dragon Claw will make up the other half.

