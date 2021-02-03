The best Ice-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, Dragon types can make fierce enemies given the high damage output many can deal. They’re not completely defenseless, however. Ice-type Pokémon are the perfect counter to this threat.

Whether you’re going up against a Grass, Ground, Flying, or Dragon-type opponent, Ice-type species are the best option.

In Pokémon Go there are 18 different Pokémon types that vary in effectiveness when faced up against others. While some may boast the same move set, each has unique base stats that factor into their overall strength. With all the factors that go into how powerful a Pokémon is, it can be confusing for players which one is best for raiding or trainer battles.

Here are the strongest Ice-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Galarian Darmanitan

Image via Nintendo

One of the most recently introduced Pokémon in the game, Galarian Darmanitan is the Ice version of the more commonly known fifth-generation Fire-type Pokémon. It’s also one of the best Ice-type attackers in the game.

Galarian Darmanitan boasts over 3,500 max CP with a base stat allocation tailor-made for attacking. If you’re going up against an opponent who is vulnerable to Ice attacks, this Pokémon will be able to make short work of them with its incredibly high damage per second from a combination of Ice attacks. The two attacks offering the most optimal damage output are Ice Fang and Avalanche. While Darmanitan’s damage per second is exceptional, given the Pokémon’s lack of defense it wouldn’t be wise to put this species in combat with enemies that are a bad type matchup.

If you’re looking for an Ice-type Pokémon for the purpose of facing vulnerable enemies, Galarian Darmanitan is an exceptional choice.

Mega Abomasnow

Image via Nintendo

It may come as no surprise that a Mega Evolution made its way onto this list. Mega Abomasnow is a fantastic Ice-type Pokémon that can also double as a Grass-type if needed. This dual typing grants Abomasnow access to more moves and fewer resistances, but Fire-type enemies will deal critical damage, so it would be wise to steer clear of those matchups.

Mega Abomasnow’s base stat allocation is balanced, allowing the Pokémon to be used both for offense and defense if necessary. The best moveset to facilitate the highest offense is Razer Leaf and Weather Ball. Sometimes it may be more beneficial to take Powder Snow instead of Razer Leaf despite the statistically lower damage output depending on the matchup.

Since this Pokémon is a Mega Evolution, players won’t always have access to these powerful stats. But even in its base form, Abomasnow is an exceptional Ice-type Pokémon and well worth putting in the effort into maxing the stats.

Mamoswine

Image via Nintendo

Another exceptional Ice-type Pokémon, Mamoswine boasts a massive health pool with some great attacking strength. The Ice and Ground dual type grants the Pokémon a great resistance to Electric attacks that isn’t present with other Pokémon on this list. While Mamoswine has a huge health pool, the Pokémon lacks in defense, meaning that shots will still do large portions of damage.

Despite this, Mamoswine has a great total damage output mostly coming from the combination of Mud-Slap and Avalanche. If the situation calls for only Ice-type moves, you could swap out Mud-Slap for Powder Snow, but there will be a slight drop in statistical damage output.

Given the Pokémon’s attributes, Mamoswine can be used effectively as an attacker of a defender depending on the situation. This Pokémon is one to consider adding to your party.

Kyurem

Image via Nintendo

The only Legendary Pokémon to make our list, Kyurem boasts both Dragon and Ice-types. Although it has well-rounded attributes, it shines above all other Ice-type Pokémon with its total damage output.

With the right pair of attacks, Kyurem can slowly burst through enemies in battle more effectively than most of the other Ice-type Pokémon in the game. The best pairing of moves for damage output is Dragon Breath and Blizzard. For Kyurem, there’s no fully Ice-based attack set because the Pokémon doesn’t have access to a Fast move of that type. But this is no problem as the combination of Dragon and Ice attacks pair together perfectly and still provide adequate damage output.

While Legendary Pokémon have their limitations, Kyurem had to make this list since it is easily one of the strongest Ice-type Pokémon in the game.

Glaceon

Image via Nintendo

One of the most popular Ice-type Pokémon in the game, Glaceon is the evolution of Eevee. This Pokémon is perfect as an attacker with the ability to take some damage thanks to its great defense stat.

As you would expect from a single-type Pokémon, Glaceon’s moveset consists solely of Ice-type attacks. The best moves to run is Ice Shard and Avalanche. Paired together, these will deal excellent damage per second, and, given the Pokémon’s surprising durability, will melt through opponents in its way over time. There are other move combinations that can be effective should you not have the means to change moves with TM, like Frost Breath and Avalanche. Frost Breath and Ice Beam is also quite a strong pairing, however.

This is a Pokémon that should be used in favorable or neutral matchups. Taking Glaceon into a fight against a Fire-type Pokémon or any other similar matchup is likely not going to end well.