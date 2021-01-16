The best Grass-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has remained one of the most popular mobile games around the world since its 2016 release, allowing players to capture hundreds of their favorite Pokémon species from the franchise’s many generations.

Different species boast a range of unique abilities and statistics. With the number of Pokémon and abilities in the game, it can be confusing to players which Pokémon is the best for raids or player battles they may encounter.

In Pokémon Go, there are 18 different types of Pokémon. Just like in the original Pokémon games, each type varies in effectiveness against other types of Pokémon.

For this list, we will be covering Grass-type Pokémon, which are super effective against Water, Rock, and Ground-type species. There are plenty of different Grass Pokémon in the game, but some are stronger than others.

Here are the strongest Grass-type species available in Pokémon Go.

The 5 best Grass-type species in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Mega Venusaur

Image via Nintendo

It may come as no surprise some of the strongest picks in the game are Mega evolutions, including Mega Venusaur. This form boasts a whopping 4,181 CP including a well-rounded stat allocation with emphasis on attack and stamina.

Mega Venusaur can deal massive damage with its Grass and Poison-type moveset. The best two attacks to run with this Pokémon are Vine Whip as a Fast move and Frenzy Plant as a Charged move. This moveset will allow Mega Venusaur to tear through the tankier Rock and Ground-type defenders it encounters.

While Mega evolutions are only temporary, if you know you’re going to need a powerful Grass-type Pokémon in a battle, look no further than Mega Venusaur.

Mega Abomasnow

Image via Nintendo

The second Pokémon on our list comes in the form of another Mega evolution. Mega Abomasnow boasts a max CP of 3,850 with another well-rounded base stat distribution. More importantly, this Grass-type Pokémon is not affected by Ice since it’s also a dual-type Pokémon boasting Grass and Ice types. This makes this Pokémon the perfect choice against Ice foes, but it does come at a cost of being critically damaged by Fire attacks for 256 percent.

Razor Leaf and Weather Ball grant a well-balanced range of attacks that can deal substantial damage to most enemies. If the need does arise, you can always use a TM to change Mega Abomasnow’s moveset to a complete Grass moveset.

In its Mega evolution form, Abomasnow is absolutely one of the best Grass Pokémon in the game. But opting for this Pokémon over others will likely come down to the situation it’s being used for.

Tangrowth

Image via Nintendo

As a pure Grass-type Pokémon, Tangrowth excels above its competition. Boasting all the regular strengths and weaknesses that come with Grass-type Pokémon, Tangrowth has high stamina accompanied by decent defense and attack stats.

The best move combination for Tangrowth is Vine Whip and Power Whip. Together these two Grass-type moves can tear through enemies, dealing devastating damage to many of the tankier Rock and Ground-type defenders.

Unlike the Mega evolution Pokémon on this list, you won’t be required to utilize items to bring out the strength present in Tangrowth. For this reason, Tangrowth may be the perfect choice for your situation.

Torterra

Image via Nintendo

The final evolution of Turtwig, Torterra is an excellent choice of Grass Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Boasting a dual-type of Grass and Ground, Torterra serves as the perfect choice to dominate Electric-type Pokémon, taking even less damage due to its resistance.

While Torterra may be versatile as a Grass Pokémon, its stat distribution is well balanced and is just as capable of dealing hefty damage. The perfect moveset for Torterra consists of Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant. Paired together, these attacks can quickly shred through vulnerable enemies.

While in its standard form Torterra is formidable, its strength is enhanced further if you were able to capture a Shadow form of the Pokémon from a Team Rocket Pokéstop. The Shadow form of Torterra is capable of dealing extra damage with its moveset, but this form will also take increased damage in return.

Overall, regardless of the form, Torterra is an excellent Grass-type Pokémon and definitely one every player should own.

Sceptile

Image via Nintendo

Sceptile, the final evolution of Treeko, boasts an attack-focused stat allocation within its formidable 3,117 max CP.

Like few of the other Pokémon on this list, Sceptile boasts no upgraded form such as a Mega evolution or Shadow form. While some might see this as a weakness, Sceptile is still powerful and can hold its own against some of these special forms of Pokémon.

Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant are the best abilities to choose to do the most damage at the fastest rate. These two Grass moves are perfect for tearing through vulnerable enemies. Like other Grass types, there are still unfavorable matchups you’re going to want to steer clear of, particularly Fire-type Pokémon.

Sceptile is a competent damage dealer, but its HP pool can be quite low. When using this Pokémon, be careful to pick your battles wisely and utilize its strengths to get those quick takedowns.

If you’re after a Pokémon that’s exceptional in favorable matchups and quite easy to locate and catch, this is one of the best Grass-type choices for you.