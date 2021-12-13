The best deals on Xbox Series X and S accessories

When a new console generation releases, that means new games, new hardware, and of course, new accessories. In the case of the Xbox Series X and S, there’s a ton of new accessories for owners to contend with.

Here’s some of the best deals on Xbox Series X/S accessories, which can make for some handy gift ideas just before Christmas.

Xbox Series X Vertical Cooling Stand

Image by YUANHOT via Amazon

This is a all-in-one gaming setup for the Xbox Series X. The Yuanhot dock not only helps keep your Xbox, games, headset, and controllers in order, it helps dissipate heat and acts as a charging port for two controllers.

NexiGo Vertical Stand with Cooling Fans for Xbox Series S

Image by NexiGo via Amazon

While the Xbox Series S can dissipate heat fairly well, it’s never a bad idea to have some extra cooling ability for high-intensity computing. This cooling stand adds a little extra security on that front. Plus, it adds two extra USB slots, which is never bad to have more of.

Rechargeable Controller Battery Pack

Image by 6AMLifestyle via Amazon

A play n’ charge kit feels like a must when considering the cost of batteries. This rechargeable battery pack will pay back for itself in no time.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Image by Razer via Amazon

Gaming without a quality headset makes the player miss out on a lot of the excitement that games can offer. This Razer headset offers impressive audio input and output quality in a sleek and comfortable package.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership

Image by Xbox

Xbox game pass ultimate continues to be one of the best deals in both console and PC gaming. With a massive library of well over 100 games available, Game Pass Ultimate is hard to ignore.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card

Image by Seagate via Amazon

The next generation of games can take up a lot of space. This Seagate SSD storage card holds up to 2 terabytes of data, making sure you never need to worry about deleting games for a while.

PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox X|S and Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Image by PowerA via Amazon

A charging dock is a solid addition for any console, helping to keep controllers organized and ready to play at any time. This dock includes two rechargeable battery packs and fits both the Xbox series S/X and the Xbox One controllers.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.