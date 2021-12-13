The best deals on Xbox Series X and S accessories

The best extra bits of gear.

xbox series x s accessories
Image: Microsoft

When a new console generation releases, that means new games, new hardware, and of course, new accessories. In the case of the Xbox Series X and S, there’s a ton of new accessories for owners to contend with.

Here’s some of the best deals on Xbox Series X/S accessories, which can make for some handy gift ideas just before Christmas.

Xbox Series X Vertical Cooling Stand

Vertical Cooling Stand Compatible with Xbox Series X
Image by YUANHOT via Amazon
This is a all-in-one gaming setup for the Xbox Series X. The Yuanhot dock not only helps keep your Xbox, games, headset, and controllers in order, it helps dissipate heat and acts as a charging port for two controllers.
  • Fully charges two controllers in four hours
  • Includes two USB ports
  • Helps organize ten games, two controllers, an Xbox Series X console, and a headset
NexiGo Vertical Stand with Cooling Fans for Xbox Series S

NexiGo Vertical Stand with Cooling Fans for Xbox Series S
Image by NexiGo via Amazon
While the Xbox Series S can dissipate heat fairly well, it’s never a bad idea to have some extra cooling ability for high-intensity computing. This cooling stand adds a little extra security on that front. Plus, it adds two extra USB slots, which is never bad to have more of.
  • Dual-fan cooling system
  • Features three cooling speeds (2300, 2800, and 3200)
  • Provides extra vertical stability
Rechargeable Controller Battery Pack

Rechargeable Controller Battery Pack for Xbox Series X|S
Image by 6AMLifestyle via Amazon
A play n’ charge kit feels like a must when considering the cost of batteries. This rechargeable battery pack will pay back for itself in no time.
  • Includes a controller battery pack, USB C charging cable, and micro-USB adapter
  • Charges fully in three hours
  • 35+ hours of playtime
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
Image by Razer via Amazon
Gaming without a quality headset makes the player miss out on a lot of the excitement that games can offer. This Razer headset offers impressive audio input and output quality in a sleek and comfortable package.
  • Features Razer Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers
  • Includes controls for audio adjustments
  • Currently comes in white. black, and Halo Infinite color schemes
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership
Image by Xbox
Xbox game pass ultimate continues to be one of the best deals in both console and PC gaming. With a massive library of well over 100 games available, Game Pass Ultimate is hard to ignore.
  • Includes all first-party Xbox brand games day one
  • Comes bundled with EA play for free
  • Works on both Xbox and PC with some cross-play titles
Seagate Storage Expansion Card

Seagate Storage Expansion Card
Image by Seagate via Amazon
The next generation of games can take up a lot of space. This Seagate SSD storage card holds up to 2 terabytes of data, making sure you never need to worry about deleting games for a while.
  • Available in 1TB and 2TB versions
  • Plugs directly into the console with minimal wait time
  • NVMe SSD speeds provide practically zero loading times, even in non-Xbox Series X/S optimised games
PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox X|S and Xbox One Wireless Controllers

PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox X|S and Xbox One Wireless Controllers
Image by PowerA via Amazon
A charging dock is a solid addition for any console, helping to keep controllers organized and ready to play at any time. This dock includes two rechargeable battery packs and fits both the Xbox series S/X and the Xbox One controllers.
  • Light on the dock shows battery life, from amber to white
  • Includes space for two controllers to be docked
  • Comes in white or black color schemes
