The best Apple Watch bands

The Apple Watch ships with a high quality, stylish band. But if you want something with a more distinct aesthetic, third-party Apple Watch alternatives are the way to go.

There’s thousands of varieties to replace the standard Apple Watch band. Whether you want a band that’s more sweat resistance for high intensity exercise, a more traditional-style watch band, or something with a distinct fashion aesthetic, there’s plenty of great third-party options.

Marge Plus Compatible

Image: Marge Plus

Specifications Marge Plus is a leather-made strap that is compatible with a wide range of Apple Watch models from Series 1 to Series 7 and SE. Thanks to its color options and material, the Marge Plus can add a fashionable look to your Apple Watch. Also, this band is available from size 38mm to 45mm. Customers can choose between 32 colors to find the best color that fits their style.

Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band

Image: Fullmosa

Specifications This Apple Watch band from Fullmosa is made with 304 stainless steel that promises durability and beauty. It comes with a soft TPU protective case to protect your device against possible scratches and blows. However, this TPU case is not compatible with Apple Watch Series 7. The strap length is adjustable, and there is a set of unique tools for this purpose on the package. The Fullmosa band is available in six colors.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2

Image: Twelve South

Specifications The Twelve South band for Apple Watch may be slightly different than any regular band you’ve ever seen. The band holds the Apple Watch inside a built-in bumper. You can choose between ActionSleeve and ActionBand styles. Both models have a similar mechanism, but the ActionBand model holds the device inside a cotton bumper. This innovative design even allows you to fasten your Apple Watch on your arm.

OtterBox All Day Band for Apple Watch

Image: OtterBox

Specifications The OtterBox silicone band for Apple Watch comes in seven colors with a simple, straightforward aesthetic. The silicone material keeps it lightweight and sweat-resistant, making it perfect for everyday use and intensive exercise.

Vcegari Bands Compatible with Apple Watch Band

Image: Vcegari

Specifications Silicone straps are trendy among athletes due to their flexibility and lightness. They are also great for everyday use. The Vcegari bands have combined these features with beauty and style. These straps are available in a variety of colors and sizes.

TALK WORKS Compatible for Apple Watch Band

Image:

TALK WORKS

Specifications This Apple Watch band from TALK WORKS uses a stainless steel mesh weave design to provide both beauty and comfort. The band also comes with a magnetic closure. It is compatible with all Apple Watch models, and three color options are available to choose between.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Image: SUPCASE

Specifications This heavy-duty product from SUPCASE is both a case and a band for Apple Watch. With scratch-resistant and shock absorption features, it brings more peace of mind to you. It comes with a UB Pro bumper and case to create rugged protection for the Apple Watch.

