It's not only gorgeous, but very powerful.

Pokémon UNITE is here, and the MOBA’s starting roster even includes a regional Pokémon from a recent mainline release.

Alolan Ninetales, from Pokémon Sun and Moon, is one of the game’s starting characters. The nine-tailed fox is not only beautiful in its white coat, but it’s one of the game’s better Attacker characters in its early lifespan.

When built correctly, Alolan Ninetales can be used to not only rack up kills and damage, but completely control the field of battle with numerous abilities that slow enemies while dealing damage at the same time. This Pokémon is tough to escape from.

Here’s how to build your Alolan Ninetales for success in Pokémon UNITE.

The best Alolan Ninetales build in Pokémon UNITE

Screengrab via Nintendo

Moves

Avalanche: Attacks with a gush of chilly ice toward the designated area. The ice forms a wall that cannot be passed through on land. After a short time, this wall melts and collapses, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect.

Upgrade (level 11): Also decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokémon for a short time when this move hits.

Blizzard: Summons a howling blizzard in front of the user, decreasing the movement speed of opposing Pokémon for a short time and shoving (knockback) nearby Pokémon. When the blizzard hits an obstacle, it splits and spreads out to the left and right.

Upgrade (level 13): Reduces the intervals between this move’s damage-dealing ticks.

Held items

Float Stone: Increased movement speed by 10/15/20 percent when the Pokémon is not in combat.

Muscle Band: When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by 1/2/3 percent of the opponent’s opposing HP.

Scope Lens: Increases the damage of basic attack critical hits. The higher the Pokémon’s Attack, the more the damage increases

Battle item

Eject Button: Moves to a specified direction immediately.