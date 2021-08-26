Thai Wild Rift player for Invate Esports banned for 6 months for ringing

Thai League of Legends: Wild Rift jungler for Invate Esports, Senarit “Lenxx” Nattawut, has been banned for six months from all Riot Games’ esports tournaments, ESL Thailand announced in a Facebook post today.

ESL said in its statement that the player was found to be “ringing,” which is against rule 8.1.1.6 of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Thailand Fall Season rulebook. This rule deals with players who are using someone else’s account or impersonating another account.

Lenxx was the main jungler for Invate Esports and was competing in the fall season of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Thailand 2021. The team finished third in the group stage and had advanced to the playoffs. Following Lenxx’s ban, Invate Esports announced today that it has replaced the player with Coldenfeet.

Despite a late roster change, Invate will be looking to replicate their group stage performance in the crucial playoffs, which will happen from Aug. 26 to 29. The winner from there will advance to the group stage of the Wild Rift SEA Championship, which will take place from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. The second and third-placed teams, on the other hand, will make it to the play-in stage of the $200,000 event.

The top two teams from the SEA Championship will represent the region at the first Wild Rift World Championship later this year.