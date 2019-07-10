Tfue played Fortnite on a controller on stream last night

Professional Fortnite player and streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney gave a shot at playing on a controller last night. Like most players, Tfue uses his mouse and keyboard on the PC, but he chose to try an Xbox controller to test how it would affect his performance and accuracy with aim assist.

Tfue first showed off how aim assist works on the controller, which should be familiar to anyone who plays on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. When you aim down sights at an opponent, your crosshair moves a bit closer to them to help you hit your first shot, though it’s not a perfect lock. Still, Tfue was impressed at how his aim was following his friend in Playground every time he pressed the ADS button.

AIMBOT Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by anyg11

Tfue’s aim assist seemed like a strong feature in his demonstration, though his friend was just walking instead of running and they were rather close to each other. It’s clear from the clips that in Tfue’s case, the aim assist doesn’t lock on his target perfectly, but only moves close to them. He would still have to move his aim manually a bit to hit an effective shot.

And Tfue’s matches on the controller were proof of that. Despite the help of aim assist, Tfue was missing several mid-range shots with Assault Rifles and failing to get some eliminations.

Tfue 7 Kill CONTROLLER Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by shakejelley

When Tfue played on the mouse and keyboard again, he pulled off one of his plays of nearly perfect accuracy at Paradise Palms to get several long-range eliminations.

This is why controller needs aim assist lol @ttfue aim on mouse with Ak on top of paradise Kovaaks Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by PabloWMorillo

There’s a debate in the Fortnite community about aim assist and whether Epic should allow professional players to use it in professional competitions. While some PC players and fans see this feature as a built-in soft aimbot, controller players see it as a necessary adjustment to help their aim reach the accuracy of a mouse.

These Tfue clips are far from being decisive in this war, but Fortnite players now have another controller and mouse comparison from a professional player to analyze and draw conclusions from.