Tencent unveils PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

This will be the second edition of the PMIS.

Tencent has revealed the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 today. The prize pool for the tournament is over $65,000, according to AFK Gaming.

The video was just a teaser and didn’t reveal any extra information about the tournament. This is the second time the PMIS is being held. Last year, the tournament had a prize pool of about $131,000 with open qualifiers being conducted.

The open in-game qualifiers led up to the playoffs, semifinals, and finally the grand finals in Hyderabad, India. The PMIS 2019 was the second official LAN event in India and laid the foundation for the game’s esports scene in the country. Fan favorites, Team SouL, took home the trophy in 2019.

A lot has changed in the PUBG Mobile scene since the last PMIS. With big organizations like TSM and Fnatic acquiring teams, the general skill base of all the teams has increased a lot.

The PMIS is likely to be a standalone tournament in the country and won’t be included in the PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem comprised of the Club Opens, Pro Leagues, and the World League.