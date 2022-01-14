Tencent to launch a mobile MMORPG based on James Cameron’s Avatar

Avatar: Reckoning, a new MMORPG for iOS and Android, will be released this year, Disney and Tencent revealed today.

The action will undergo in Pandora, the alien habitable-moon of the blockbuster movie franchise, Avatar, created by the world-famous Canadian movie director James Cameron. There will be three different game modes in Avatar: Reckoning—single-player story missions, co-op, or player-versus-player action—according to the official press release.

There’s no footage of the game at the moment, but the developers have teased this artwork below.

Image via Tencent

“Meet new Na’vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures,” the press release says.

The first game based on Avatar was launched in 2009, the same year the movie was released. Avatar: Reckoning‘s creation comes in the same year as the release of the sequel of Avatar, which will be aired in movie theaters in December 2022. Cameron has already shot a third film and plans to direct two more.

Avatar: Reckoning will not be the only new game based on Avatar, though. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is being developed by Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, will also launch in 2022. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.