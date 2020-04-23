Tencent provides update on use of smoke glitch in PMPL scrims

The smoke glitch allows players to see through the smoke.

Tencent commented last night on the use of a smoke glitch in PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season two scrims.

Shahil “OnTop” Verma of ElementriX allegedly used the smoke glitch to get an advantage in match four of day seven of the PMPL scrims. The smoke glitch allows players to see through the smoke when they switch from a third-person perspective (TPP) to a first-person perspective (FPP) inside the smoke. OnTop switched to FPP in the smoke to take down Naman “MortaL” Mathur of Team Soul.

The team was disqualified from that particular match, which caused them to fall by a huge margin in the overall rankings.

OnTop later posted on Instagram, saying that he switches to FPP by habit and didn’t use the glitch to gain an unfair advantage.

Tencent said on Twitter that it was aware of the smoke glitch and fixing it is one of its top priorities. The company said that it’s aiming to get the glitch resolved in the next version update in May.

Tencent also said that it won’t take action against any teams who used the glitch in previous tournaments. But per its rules and regulations, the current result of the tournament will be maintained. This means ElementriX won’t earn its lost points back from that particular match. Tencent will, however, be conferring the team with additional prize money.