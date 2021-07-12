Teasers for Arcane animated series, Riot’s other games discovered in True Damage ‘GIANTS’ music video

Since Riot Games celebrated the 10th anniversary of League of Legends in 2019, the company has released various new titles and teased even more to expand the world of Runeterra and create new ones.

A Reddit user pointed out earlier today that in the True Damage “GIANTS” music video, which was released alongside the debut of True Damage at Worlds 2019, viewers can briefly catch a glimpse of teasers of Riot’s then-upcoming projects Legends of Runeterra and VALORANT, as well as the unreleased Arcane animated series and “Project L.”

Around seven seconds into the video, Akali can be seen taking an escalator down into what appears to be a subway system. The scene begins with her out of focus and an emphasis on four posters in the background, seemingly telling the viewer that these posters have some sort of significance. But at the time, Riot had only just teased these projects a month prior, not giving fans a lot of information to work with.

The first poster on the left of Akali depicts the Chempunk Shredder from Legends of Runeterra, while next to it is a teaser poster for Arcane featuring young Jinx. The posters behind and to the right of Akali are a bit obscured, though they depict the other games that Riot revealed to be in development at the time in the 10th-anniversary celebration video. Directly behind her is a red poster with a silhouette and the word “FIGHT,” seemingly representing the upcoming Riot fighting game codenamed “Project L.” To the right of that is a “wanted” poster, clearly depicting the agent Jett from VALORANT.

At the time, none of these projects had been released to the public. They had only just been teased or revealed a month before Worlds. Legends of Runeterra and VALORANT have since been released, though Arcane and “Project L” are set to come out in 2021 and beyond.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.