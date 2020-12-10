Teams qualified for Super Weekend 3 of the PMGC season zero

The biggest PUBG Mobile esports tournament to date, the Global Championship (PMGC) is currency going on. The top 24 teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool.
The PMGC has been divided into two: the league stage and the finals. The league stage features four weeks consisting of weekdays’ play and Super Weekends. Teams have to compete on the weekdays where the top 16 teams advance to the Super Weekend of that week.
Related: Results for the Super Weekends of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero
The Super Weekends grant crucial championship points based on which the 16 teams in the PMGC Finals will be determined. The $700,000 prize pool for the league stage will also be distributed based on the Super Weekends’ results.
So far, two Super Weekends have finished. Here are the 16 teams that will be competing in the third Super Weekend:
- Futbolist
- Klas Digital Athletics
- DRS Gaming
- Konina Power
- RRQ Athena
- Loops Esports
- Bigetron Red Aliens
- Four Angry Men
- Team Secret
- Z3US Esports
- Alpha7 Esports
- POWER888 KPS
- Secret Jin
- Natus Vincere
- GODSENT
- Abrupt Slayers
The teams that will not be competing in Super Weekend three are:
- Execute
- A1 Esports
- Archer Gaming
- Blue Bees
- Nova XQF
- Aerowolf Limax
- The Unnamed
- Elites United Team
The third Super Weekend will be played on Dec. 11 to 13. Matches will begin at 5am CT each day. You can catch action the action live on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.