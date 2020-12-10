Teams qualified for Super Weekend 3 of the PMGC season zero

The biggest PUBG Mobile esports tournament to date, the Global Championship (PMGC) is currency going on. The top 24 teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool.

The PMGC has been divided into two: the league stage and the finals. The league stage features four weeks consisting of weekdays’ play and Super Weekends. Teams have to compete on the weekdays where the top 16 teams advance to the Super Weekend of that week.

The Super Weekends grant crucial championship points based on which the 16 teams in the PMGC Finals will be determined. The $700,000 prize pool for the league stage will also be distributed based on the Super Weekends’ results.

So far, two Super Weekends have finished. Here are the 16 teams that will be competing in the third Super Weekend:

Futbolist

Klas Digital Athletics

DRS Gaming

Konina Power

RRQ Athena

Loops Esports

Bigetron Red Aliens

Four Angry Men

Team Secret

Z3US Esports

Alpha7 Esports

POWER888 KPS

Secret Jin

Natus Vincere

GODSENT

Abrupt Slayers

The teams that will not be competing in Super Weekend three are:

Execute

A1 Esports

Archer Gaming

Blue Bees

Nova XQF

Aerowolf Limax

The Unnamed

Elites United Team

The third Super Weekend will be played on Dec. 11 to 13. Matches will begin at 5am CT each day. You can catch action the action live on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.