Teams qualified for Super Weekend 2 of the PMPL North America

Two days of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America’s second week have wrapped up and the top 16 teams with the most points have made their way to the second Super Weekend.

The league stage of the PMPL North America features three weeks of competition. Each week is divided into weekday play and the Super Weekend. Weekday play happens on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the Super Weekend of that week.

The Super Weekends are extremely crucial since they’ll determine the teams that move on to the finals of the first PMPL North America.

The teams are divided into five groups for weekday play. They compete in a round-robin format with each team playing eight matches.

Here are the 16 teams that have made it to the second Super Weekend of the PMPL North America.

Nova Esports

PassionFruit Esports

Ghost Gaming

19Esports

Enigma Fan Club

Just Causing Reality

Xset

The Hitlist

Lazarus

Aphelion Esports

Knights

LevelX

We Support Farmers

Mezexis Esports NA

The Unnamed

The Panthers

The teams that didn’t make it to this Super Weekend are Syndicate, Pro Era, Helping Quit Addiction, and Dior Esports. The most disappointing performance out of these came from Syndicate, who sit in 10th place in the overall standings of the Super Weekends. They’ll be looking to stage a comeback in week three.

The PMPL North America will return for the first day of the second Super Weekend on April 2 at 6pm CT. Fans can tune into the competition on PUBG Mobile’s official Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch handles.

Right now, XSET lead the rankings table with 180 points from 15 matches. They’re closely trailed by Ghost Gaming, who are at 173 points.

