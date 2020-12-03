Teams qualified for Super Weekend 2 of the PMGC season zero

The results of the Super Weekends will decide the 16 teams in the finals.

After 12 matches in the weekdays play for week two of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero, the 16 teams that will compete in the second Super Weekend have been locked in.

The 24 teams have been divided into three groups of eight teams each. These groups compete in a round-robin format in the weekdays’ play (Tuesday and Wednesday) to make it to the Super Weekend of that week. The Super Weekend grants crucial championship points which will decide the 16 teams that compete in the PMGC Finals during January 2021.

The PMGC is the biggest event in PUBG Mobile’s history and features a prize pool of $2 million. Of this, $700,000 will be awarded based on the results of the league stage. The finals will have a $1.3 million prize pool.

Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the second Super Weekend of the PMGC season zero league stage.

Four Angry Men

Bigetron Red Aliens

Futbolist

Godsent

Execute

Nova XQF

Power888 KPS

Secret Jin

Blue Bees

RRQ Athena

Konina Power

Z3US Esports

Alpha7 Esports

A1 Esports

Klas Digital Athletics

Loops Esports

The eight teams that will not be competing in this Super Weekend are:

Natus Vincere

Archer Gaming

Team Secret

DRS Gaming

Elites United Team

Aerowolf Limax

The Unnamed

Abrupt Slayers

The PMGC will now return on Dec. 4 (Friday) during which the final day of the first Super Weekend will be played. This was postponed due to a power outage at the PUBG Mobile studio in Katowice, Poland.

The second Super Weekend will be played from Dec. 5 to 7.