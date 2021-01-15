Teamfight Tactics OCE Qualifier 1: Schedule, scores, and standings

The three-day Teamfight Tactics Oceanic Regional Qualifier hosted by Team ORDER featuring 24 players is underway.
This is the first in a series of two Regional Qualifiers and runs from Jan. 15 to 17. The highest 16 ranking players will move on to day two of the tournament to compete in the semifinals, while only the eight highest-ranking players will move on to the final day of play.
Competitors qualified for the TFT tournament in a number of ways.
- 16 players from a ladder snapshot
- Eight players from the first pre-qualifier tournament
Points are awarded for first to eighth-place finishes after each round during all three days and accumulated to determine who advances.
- First: 101 points
- Second: 80 points
- Third: 70 points
- Fourth: 60 points
- Fifth: 40 points
- Sixth: 30 points
- Seventh: 20 points
- Eighth: 10 points
Here were the 24 TFT players who competed in the second NA Fates Qualifier tournament:
|Angora
|Razza
|FKuJames
|Donaldin0
|Squink
|Dawnglade
|sleepykev
|Whitelight
|FroStee
|deng123
|DibbyDobber
|Kawaii Tsukiko
|Fischball
|Mîna
|turtlelift
|cho0nga
|xu xu bird
|Rank II TFT
|Opal
|Git0ff
|CosmicSloths
|KR 3 Army
|wiiiing
|Chat
Four consecutive scored games were played by all contestants. Each contestant’s rank at the end of play is based on the total sum of their score from all four games.
Jan 15. day one standings
At the end of the first day of play, just 16 of the original 24 players advanced to day two of the first Oceanic TFT Fates Qualifier.
|Player
|Points
|Squink
|331
|xu xu bird
|311
|Angora
|302
|Dawnblade
|282
|FroStee
|271
|CosmicSloths
|260
|Fischball
|260
|Mîna
|250
|deng123
|241
|Opal
|241
|sleepykev
|230
|wiiiing
|211
|Razza
|210
|Rank II TFT
|201
|turtlelift
|200
|FKuJames
|171
These 16 players move on to day two of the qualifiers tomorrow. All scores and standings will be updated at that time.