Teamfight Tactics OCE Qualifier 1: Schedule, scores, and standings

The region's best tacticians are battling it out for their spot at the World Championship.

The three-day Teamfight Tactics Oceanic Regional Qualifier hosted by Team ORDER featuring 24 players is underway.

This is the first in a series of two Regional Qualifiers and runs from Jan. 15 to 17. The highest 16 ranking players will move on to day two of the tournament to compete in the semifinals, while only the eight highest-ranking players will move on to the final day of play.

Competitors qualified for the TFT tournament in a number of ways.

16 players from a ladder snapshot

Eight players from the first pre-qualifier tournament

Image via Riot Games

Points are awarded for first to eighth-place finishes after each round during all three days and accumulated to determine who advances.

First: 101 points

Second: 80 points

Third: 70 points

Fourth: 60 points

Fifth: 40 points

Sixth: 30 points

Seventh: 20 points

Eighth: 10 points

Here were the 24 TFT players who competed in the second NA Fates Qualifier tournament:

Angora Razza FKuJames Donaldin0 Squink Dawnglade sleepykev Whitelight FroStee deng123 DibbyDobber Kawaii Tsukiko Fischball Mîna turtlelift cho0nga xu xu bird Rank II TFT Opal Git0ff CosmicSloths KR 3 Army wiiiing Chat

Four consecutive scored games were played by all contestants. Each contestant’s rank at the end of play is based on the total sum of their score from all four games.

Jan 15. day one standings

Image via Team ORDER on Twitter

At the end of the first day of play, just 16 of the original 24 players advanced to day two of the first Oceanic TFT Fates Qualifier.

Player Points Squink 331 xu xu bird 311 Angora 302 Dawnblade 282 FroStee 271 CosmicSloths 260 Fischball 260 Mîna 250 deng123 241 Opal 241 sleepykev 230 wiiiing 211 Razza 210 Rank II TFT 201 turtlelift 200 FKuJames 171

These 16 players move on to day two of the qualifiers tomorrow. All scores and standings will be updated at that time.