It’s still early for Riot Games’ new autobattler, Teamfight Tactics. The metagame is forming and a combination of bugs and hotfixes make deciding what’s best an extremely difficult task. But there are a few outliers that help us determine the power level of each item in TFT.

The tiers are based on a mixture of criteria, including raw strength, flexibility, and niche synergy.

S tier (Best of the bunch)

Spear of Shojin

Phantom Dancer

Force of Nature

The top tier items are powerful for completely different reasons. These items can absolutely carry your game under the right circumstances.

In the case of Spear of Shojin, as a flexible item, it’s fairly lackluster. It is, however, one of the very best when combined with specific units. It allows champions like Pyke, Lulu, and Aurelion Sol to be incredibly strong. For any unit that has a particularly powerful ultimate and immediately auto attacks, this item will work wonders.

Phantom Dancer is a good all-around item. It’s potent in the metagame, especially considering the power level of Assassins. It stops critical strikes and can be an effective item on both tanks and squishy carries. Put this item on Gnar or Garen, and you’ll be unstoppable. Or you can protect a Draven from premature death. Either way, it’s a worthwhile pickup.

Force of Nature is an obvious top-tier choice. It’s not amazing in the early game, but the later the match goes, the stronger it will be. An extra unit could make or break any given game. It depends on what you do with it, though. Once more, it’s incredibly flexible. You can leave it on a unit on the bench, and the effect will still be just as prevalent.

A tier (Consistently strong)

Morellonomicon

Frozen Heart

Rapid Firecannon

The items in this tier aren’t quite the best, but they’re still definitely worth investing in.

Morellonomicon would categorically be S tier if not for its nerf, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It took quite a hit and it’s no longer overpowered, but it’s still well worth buying on certain units. It stops healing and can be used to counter strong units like Nidalee and Draven.

Rapid Firecannon is great for carries like Draven, Tristana, Vayne, Volibear, or Nidalee. It allows them to stay behind the backline without being touched, while simultaneously being able to deal damage. It’s also the perfect counter to Phantom Dancer. It stops its effect in its tracks, making it obsolete against the Rapid Firecannon holder.

Frozen Heart is another item that fits well in the current meta. It stops Assassins from being quite as strong and will easily prevent a hyper carry like Draven or Tristana from carrying. It’s flexible, too. Put it on a frontline tank and you should be good to go.

B tier (Situational)

Titanic Hydra

Dragon’s Claw

Zeke’s Herald

Titanic Hydra has some interesting niche synergies. It works on a number of units and can help swing the game in your favor. It’s not the best item in the game, but it’s still strong.

Dragon’s Claw is an underrated item. In the right situation, it’s incredibly strong. And against a team of sorcerers, it’s the best item you could ask for. Put it on a tanky Gnar and he’ll one-vs-nine. Combine it with a Phantom Dancer and you’ll be almost unkillable.

Zeke’s Herald used to be one of the best items in the game, but it’s since been nerfed. It’s still extremely strong, though, and will always be an effective item in comps that thrive with AS.

C tier (Hit or miss)

Zephyr

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Bloodthirster

Infinity Edge

Thornmail

Zephyr is a basic item. It simply crowd controls a target at the very start of the game. This wouldn’t be great if it were random, but you can actually choose your specific target by angling the item holder correctly. If you want to stop a Pyke from jumping in and one-shotting you, or put an Aurelion Sol in his place, then Zephyr is the way to go.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade is a situational item. It works well on certain units and can be extremely effective. It’s not the best singular item, however. It usually requires item stacking and this isn’t always an option in the case of item RNG.

Bloodthirster is a niche item, but on its specialized units, it’s extremely strong. In the case of Draven, it allows him to deal tons of damage while healing. If a Draven is stacked with items and he’s level two or three, he’ll be incredibly difficult to kill.

Infinity Edge is in a similar situation. It works well on certain carries, as well as Assassins, but it’s not the best item considering the other options in the game.

Thornmail is a great counter to damage-oriented comps. This would include a protect-the-carry style comp, as well as any variant of Assassins. Either way, it’s a good item that will help protect your frontline.

D tier (Decent in some situations)

Red Buff

Sword of the Divine

Warmog’s Armor

Statikk Shiv

Rabadon’s Death Cap

Redemption

Red Buff can be used to counter units with strong healing. It’s good at shutting down carries, but other than that, it’s nothing special.

Sword of the Divine is hit or miss. It’s good on certain units with high attack speed and can work well with Assassins, but it’s not the best.

Warmog’s is another item that has the potential to be strong. There are lots of other alternatives that seem to be more effective, however.

Statikk Shiv is great in the early game. It falls off in the late game, though. The damage isn’t great, and eventually, it will become a waste of an item slot. It’s not bad, it’s just not ideal.

As a pure damage item, Rabadon’s Deathcap is great. It works on sorcerers, as well as any unit who scales with AP. It’s obviously not worth buying on every unit, but it’s still a good choice in certain circumstances. There are often better options, however.

E tier (Lackluster)

Hush

Runaan’s Hurrican

Luden’s Echo

Hextech Gunblade

Seraph’s Embrace

Ionic Spark

All of these items are underwhelming.

Hush is always a good item, but it doesn’t seem to proc quite enough. If it was buffed, it could easily go up in the ranks.

Luden’s Echo is another item that’s strong in the early game. It’s damage easily falls off in the late game, though.

Ionic Spark had its moment in the spotlight. It just recently got nerfed and now it’s just another lackluster item. It has its uses and can do work, but it’s never going to be top tier.

F tier (Terrible)

Guardian Angel

Locket of the Iron Solari

Cursed Blade

Sword Breaker

None of these items are worth investing in. They’re either ineffective or just plain bad.

If you can, you should avoid them at all costs.

This item tier list is a starting point for TFT. It’s bound to change and it’s admittedly subjective. We’ll make sure to update it as the meta changes in the months and patches to come.