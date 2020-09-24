Team Tyler1 beat out Team Yassuo to become Twitch Rivals League of Legends champions

After tearing their way through the eight-team bracket of Twitch Rivals League of Legends Draft Showdown four, team Tyler1 has emerged victorious as champions.

The team captained by Tyler faced off against team Yassuo in the grand finale in a game that went back and forth seeing the teams one a piece heading into game three. After winning the first game team Tyler1 recovered from their second game loss, closing out the series with a dominant performance to cement their championship. The series would end with Team Tyler1 initiating a team fight that saw Dun secure a quadrakill on Twisted Fate spelling the end for Team Yassuo.

Both teams made their way into the finals of the playoffs with Team Tyler1 defeating Team Lohpally, and Team Yassuo shutting out Team TFBlade 2-0 in their semi-finals clash to secure the final spot in the championship matchup.

A heated back and forth between the team’s captains made this matchup the most anticipated of the event. In a clip from Twitch Rivals’ stream, the pair can be seen comparing their in-game achievements. Yassuo took aim at Tyler stating that he often does not achieve challenger rank in solo queue to which Tyler responded listing that he had achieved this in not only ADC and Jungle but was in the process of doing so as a Top lane player currently. Yassuo listed back that he had previously been masters rank in Jungle as well as EU and US challenger solo rank twice before the conversation between the two turned into a screaming match.

Ultimately it was Team Tyler1 that closed in first place taking home a $25,000 prize while runners up Team Yassuo also took home $15,000.