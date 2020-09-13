Team Secret win league stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

Team Secret won the league stage for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore today. The defending champions are all set to win the PMPL again at the finals from Sept. 25 to 27.

Team Secret secured the most chicken dinners, placement points, and kills by any team in the league. This dominant performance put them at the top of the rankings table with 760 points, 133 ahead of J8 Esports, who came in second place. With this victory, they have been guaranteed a slot at the PMPL SEA season two finals.

Screengrab via Tencent

The recently formed roster of J8 Esports finished in second and proved a reason as to why they are a force to be reckoned with. The team picked up eight chicken dinners with four of these coming from the Sanhok map alone. The team played aggressively and acquired 318 kills which propelled them to second place even though they had just 309 placement points.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL MY/SG season two league stage. Each team played 64 matches. The top 16 teams have made it to the PMPL MY/SG season two finals.

Teams WWCD Place points Kills Total points 1. Team Secret 10 406 354 760 2. J8 Esports Eight 309 318 627 3. Axis NRL MPX Six 316 301 617 4. Team SMG Nine 312 270 582 5. TRX Elementus Four 347 234 581 6. Geek Fam Four 314 251 565 7. Damansara Esports Six 295 259 554 8. Resurgence Three 258 292 550 9. Yoodo Gank Four 250 299 549 10. N.E.D Brotherhood Three 296 247 543 11. Dingoz MZ Three 255 260 515 12. Marlind Five 250 209 459 13. Evos VIP Two 238 213 451 14. Ezzy LX Seven 205 223 428 15. Team Bosskurr Five 228 188 416 16. Team No Recoil Three 198 215 413 17. Westar Xpert One 198 181 379 18. Tara Assasino Four 204 168 372 19. Kingsmen Two 216 154 370 20. 8GMT One 209 148 357 21. AKA Esports Two 215 135 350 22. FlashVision One 183 136 319 23. Steel Hearts Esports One 137 133 270 24. PPG Two 113 69 182

The Pro League MY/SG will now return on Sept. 25 for the finals. The top teams from the finals (other than Team Secret) will qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals, where they will have a shot at making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020.