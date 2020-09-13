Team Secret win league stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

Team Secret won the league stage for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore today. The defending champions are all set to win the PMPL again at the finals from Sept. 25 to 27.
Team Secret secured the most chicken dinners, placement points, and kills by any team in the league. This dominant performance put them at the top of the rankings table with 760 points, 133 ahead of J8 Esports, who came in second place. With this victory, they have been guaranteed a slot at the PMPL SEA season two finals.
The recently formed roster of J8 Esports finished in second and proved a reason as to why they are a force to be reckoned with. The team picked up eight chicken dinners with four of these coming from the Sanhok map alone. The team played aggressively and acquired 318 kills which propelled them to second place even though they had just 309 placement points.
Here are the overall standings of the PMPL MY/SG season two league stage. Each team played 64 matches. The top 16 teams have made it to the PMPL MY/SG season two finals.
|Teams
|WWCD
|Place points
|Kills
|Total points
|1.
|Team Secret
|10
|406
|354
|760
|2.
|J8 Esports
|Eight
|309
|318
|627
|3.
|Axis NRL MPX
|Six
|316
|301
|617
|4.
|Team SMG
|Nine
|312
|270
|582
|5.
|TRX Elementus
|Four
|347
|234
|581
|6.
|Geek Fam
|Four
|314
|251
|565
|7.
|Damansara Esports
|Six
|295
|259
|554
|8.
|Resurgence
|Three
|258
|292
|550
|9.
|Yoodo Gank
|Four
|250
|299
|549
|10.
|N.E.D Brotherhood
|Three
|296
|247
|543
|11.
|Dingoz MZ
|Three
|255
|260
|515
|12.
|Marlind
|Five
|250
|209
|459
|13.
|Evos VIP
|Two
|238
|213
|451
|14.
|Ezzy LX
|Seven
|205
|223
|428
|15.
|Team Bosskurr
|Five
|228
|188
|416
|16.
|Team No Recoil
|Three
|198
|215
|413
|17.
|Westar Xpert
|One
|198
|181
|379
|18.
|Tara Assasino
|Four
|204
|168
|372
|19.
|Kingsmen
|Two
|216
|154
|370
|20.
|8GMT
|One
|209
|148
|357
|21.
|AKA Esports
|Two
|215
|135
|350
|22.
|FlashVision
|One
|183
|136
|319
|23.
|Steel Hearts Esports
|One
|137
|133
|270
|24.
|PPG
|Two
|113
|69
|182
The Pro League MY/SG will now return on Sept. 25 for the finals. The top teams from the finals (other than Team Secret) will qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals, where they will have a shot at making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020.