Team Secret win league stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

They have secured a slot at the PMPL SEA finals.

Image via Tencent

Team Secret won the league stage for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore today. The defending champions are all set to win the PMPL again at the finals from Sept. 25 to 27. 

Team Secret secured the most chicken dinners, placement points, and kills by any team in the league. This dominant performance put them at the top of the rankings table with 760 points, 133 ahead of J8 Esports, who came in second place. With this victory, they have been guaranteed a slot at the PMPL SEA season two finals. 

Screengrab via Tencent

The recently formed roster of J8 Esports finished in second and proved a reason as to why they are a force to be reckoned with. The team picked up eight chicken dinners with four of these coming from the Sanhok map alone. The team played aggressively and acquired 318 kills which propelled them to second place even though they had just 309 placement points. 

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL MY/SG season two league stage. Each team played 64 matches. The top 16 teams have made it to the PMPL MY/SG season two finals.

TeamsWWCDPlace pointsKillsTotal points
1.Team Secret10406354760
2.J8 EsportsEight309318627
3.Axis NRL MPXSix316301617
4.Team SMGNine312270582
5.TRX ElementusFour347234581
6.Geek FamFour314251565
7.Damansara EsportsSix295259554
8.ResurgenceThree258292550
9.Yoodo GankFour250299549
10.N.E.D BrotherhoodThree296247543
11.Dingoz MZThree255260515
12.MarlindFive250209459
13.Evos VIPTwo238213451
14.Ezzy LXSeven205223428
15.Team BosskurrFive228188416
16.Team No RecoilThree198215413
17.Westar XpertOne198181379
18.Tara AssasinoFour204168372
19.KingsmenTwo216154370
20.8GMTOne209148357
21.AKA EsportsTwo215135350
22.FlashVisionOne183136319
23.Steel Hearts EsportsOne137133270
24.PPGTwo11369182

The Pro League MY/SG will now return on Sept. 25 for the finals. The top teams from the finals (other than Team Secret) will qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals, where they will have a shot at making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020. 