Team Queso and Unique qualify for the PMCO Global Finals

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split regional finals for Europe and South America were held on Oct. 26 and 27, with the top two teams from each region advancing to the global finals.

Team Queso and Team Unique from South America and Europe, respectively, have booked their tickets to the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals later this year. The runners-up from both regions, along with the third-place team from Europe, have qualified for the preliminary round of the PMCO, where they’ll also have a shot at making it to the finals.

The prize pool for Europe was $75,000, while $25,000 was on the line for the South American competition. Sixteen teams qualified for the regional finals in both regions after making it through the group and semifinal stages. The teams played 10 matches across two days of competition to decide the final standings.

Europe

Team Unique (171 pts) – Finals Asterion Myth (145 pts) – Prelims Futbolist (118 pts) – Prelims DreamEaters (118 pts) NO RAGE (104 pts) Bro Mobile Gaming (100 pts) BIT ICE (86 pts) Heroes IceX (84 pts) Team Hope (80 pts) NeXt (80 pts) BROTHERS GANG (79 pts) From Helll (64 pts) Magic (58 pts) Cream Esports (52 pts) MVP Esports (41 pts) SIMURGA (41 pts)

South America

Team Queso (151 pts) – Finals RED Canids Kalunga (119 pts) – Prelims Influence Rage (117 pts) B4STARDOS (115 pts) Enxame Gaming (115 pts) SVG Esports (96 pts) 9K Esports (94 pts) Nova Esports SA (94 pts) Brazilian Killers (93 pts) Six9 Esports (82 pts) Ace1 (71 pts) Warmaster Esports (67 pts) Team Solo safe (64 pts) Rush To Die (51 pts) Batmen (41 pts) Team Solid (40 pts)

The PMCO Fall Split Global Finals will begin on Nov. 23.