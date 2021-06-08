Team Liquid unveil Wild Rift Summer Showdown for North America and Europe

Team Liquid is bringing the League of Legends: Wild Rift Summer Showdown with a prize pool of $20,000. This will be evenly split between the North America and Europe regions.

Players can currently sign-up for the competition on the official Team Liquid Wild Rift Discord server. From each region, up to 64 teams can register for the showdown.

We're hosting the first ever Team Liquid @wildrift Summer Showdown!



Sign up to join the Qualifiers in a one double elimination BO3 bracket with 64 teams to select top 8 in NA/EU for the tournament.



🍃https://t.co/pHwRE8ZUEf pic.twitter.com/mYy2xLd24A — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) June 8, 2021

The qualifiers will be played across two days on June 15 and 16. They will begin at 10am CT in Europe, while the starting time for NA is 5pm CT. The 64 teams from each region will battle in a double-elimination bracket to decide the top eight teams. These shall advance to the group stage of the main series.

Each match will be the best of three games. Even though Wild Rift doesn’t have an in-built ban system yet, players will be required to conduct one on Discord chat. Each team will ban two champions before selecting the ones they will be playing in a match.

The main series will happen across three weeks. The schedule for this is as follows: