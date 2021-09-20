Team Anarchy and STMN Esports qualify for CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals from Europe

Team Anarchy and STMN Esports placed first and second respectively in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship’s Europe playoffs to make it to the 2021 World Finals.

The Europe playoffs were played on Sept. 18 and 19 with the top eight teams across Europe. Besides the two spots to the World Championship Finals, a prize pool of $50,000 was up for grabs.

The eight teams competed in a double-elimination bracket to decide the champions. Team Anarchy didn’t have the easiest path to victory. They won their first match against Alternate 3-0 but fell into the lower bracket after losing 3-1 to Oxygen Esports in the upper bracket semifinals.

They didn’t falter, though, and cruised through the lower bracket with 3-0 victories against BK ROG Esports and Qlash Spain, to set up a lower bracket final bout with Oxygen Esports again. Unlike their last encounter, Anarchy dominated this time with back-to-back victories in the Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination modes.

Their final encounter was against STMN Esports, who until now hadn’t lost a single match in the playoffs. Team Anarchy handed them their first loss on the Search and Destroy mode with a close score of 6-4 and proceeded to take the series 3-1.

As per the rules of the CoD: Mobile World Championship, the team from the lower bracket has to win two consecutive series in the final to become the winners. The first match of the second series featured the Hardpoint mode on Summit–and it was a really close game. Anarchy narrowly managed to win the 150 point match as STMN trailed with 148 points at the end.

Anarchy eventually took the series 3-0 to become the European champions. They also pocketed $15,000 with this victory. STMN, on the other hand, will get $10,000.

Besides Anarchy and STMN, Nova Esports EU has also qualified for the CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 after winning the EU Masters in July. It will take place in December as an offline event, according to Liquipedia. Sixteen teams will be competing to become the first world champions and for a share of the $2 million prize pool.