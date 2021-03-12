Tarik’s streaming setup for CS:GO: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Tarık “tarik” Çelik is one of the most popular CS:GO players in the North American region. While players who are considered prodigies can suddenly find themselves on the top of the competitive scene in a short time, tarik carved his path to success with determination and consistency.

Despite being involved in the scene since 2013, tarik was only able to crown his efforts in 2018. Tarik secured himself a spot in the legendary Cloud9 squad, featuring Stewie2K, Skadoodle, and autimatic. He then conquered the ELEAGUE Major: Boston with Cloud9 while being crowned the MVP of the tournament.

Not only did this title mean a lot for all members of Cloud9, but it was also the first major win for NA after almost 12 years. Tarik, who was once known as the shirtless streamer who came online during the night, became one of the region's saviors. Tarik's popularity skyrocketed from that point onward.

Averaging over 4,000 viewers every time he goes live on Twitch, tarik is one of the prime candidates to watch if you're looking to improve at CS:GO while having a good time. Tarik's setup plays an essential role since his peripherals and hardware increase his stream's quality without hindering his performance.

If you've been looking to improve the quality of your stream or gameplay, then taking a page out of his book can help you take that next step. Competitive players tend to spend hours perfecting their setup since they strive to bring their A-game to every match.

Razer Viper Ultimate - Image via Razer

A gaming mouse is one of the most important peripherals of an FPS player. It is practically an extension of your arm in CS:GO. You must pick a mouse that is comfortable with a low response rate.

Tarik uses a Razer Viper Ultimate. It features Razer's Focus+ optical sensor, which has a maximum DPI of 20,000. The Razer Viper Ultimate's 650 IPS tracking speed and 99.6 percent resolution accuracy turns tracking enemies into a breeze since it's highly unlikely to skip frames.

Though wireless peripherals had a bad reputation due to the slight input lag they introduced, the technology advanced enough to go head-to-head with wired options regarding responsiveness. The Viper Ultimate doesn't feature a honeycomb design like most lightweight gaming mice, but it's still one of the lightest alternatives out there at 74 grams.

Mouse pad: Razer Gigantus V2

Razer Gigantus V2 - Image via Razer

With a great gaming mouse comes a great mouse pad. Using your high-end gaming mouse on a wooden surface will cause its feet to degrade faster and limit your mobility.

Tarik uses a Razer Gigantus V2, which has a micro-weave cloth surface. Its bottom is made of hide-density rubber foam to prevent any slipping that may occur during sweaty high-ranked CS:GO matches.

You'll have four size options to choose from, ranging from Medium to 3XL. Though it isn't known which size tarik prefers, it isn't unusual for CS:GO players to use larger mouse pads since they tend to have low mouse sensitivity settings for a better tracking experience.

Razer Huntsman Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Image via Razer

When it comes to FPS gaming, keyboards are usually one step behind gaming mice in importance. However, they're just as important as gaming mice since you'll also need to reduce your response time for your movement commands.

Tarik uses a Razer Huntsman Mini mechanical keyboard. The Huntsman line features Razer's optical switches, which use the speed of light to decrease the keyboard's overall response rate.

If you're a frequent numpad user, a compact keyboard may look a bit odd at first. One of the main reasons why 60 percent keyboards have become so popular among competitive players is that it gives them more space to move their mouse around. FPS players don't need many keys, making the size difference an excellent trade-off.

Tarik hasn't disclosed what type of switches he uses inside his Huntsman Mini, but Red Linear Optical switches are generally more favored by gamers. Purple Clicky Optical switches are usually louder and better for typing. Razer's second-generation Linear Reds are also noticeably more silent, meaning your chance of waking a household member in the middle of the night will be lower.

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset - Image via Razer

While you won't gain any major advantages in games like League of Legends and Dota 2 through audio cues, it's pretty much the opposite for shooter games. A decent gaming headset can even make it feel like you can see through the walls since you'll be able to distinguish where your enemies are coming from just by listening to their footsteps.

Tarik uses a Razer Kraken X, a 7.1 surround sound headset. Considering a decent part of his setup is made up with Razer products, the Kraken X looks like the perfect finishing touch. It's also priced on the lower side compared to most 7.1 headsets, which makes it an excellent choice if you're looking to get the most out of your investment.

BenQ Zowie XL2546 Gaming Monitor - Image via BenQ Zowie

While your hands will be performing the finishing touches in titles like CS:GO, you'll need to spot your enemies before they see you to stay on top of your game. High refresh rate monitors are a must for a smooth gameplay experience. You'll see events unfolding faster than players with 60Hz monitors if you also have enough frames to back up your monitor.

Tarik uses BenQ Zowie's XL2546 gaming monitor. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and a one millisecond response time, both essential to perform at the highest level in CS:GO. The 24.5-inch monitor also features DyAc, a neat feature that further reduces motion blur for clearer image quality.

Graphics card: ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Graphics Card - Image via NVIDIA

If you're looking to use a high refresh rate monitor, you'll need powerful internals to push higher frames.

Tarik uses an Asus variation of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 TI. This card can easily push frame rates higher than 300 with the right configurations. While it's certainly useful to enable his 240Hz monitor's full potential, this card also allows tarik to stream CS:GO without any noticeable performance drawbacks.

Intel Core i9 9900K - Image via Intel

Behind every successful graphics card, there is always a powerful CPU. If you're looking to up your GPU game, it could be risky to skimp out on a CPU since bottlenecking can nullify your expected performance gains.

Tarik uses an Intel Core i9-9900K process, an eight-core processor with a base frequency of 3.60GHz. The processor can boost itself up to 5.00GHz when needed, meaning you'll need to be a professional audio/video producer to stumble into performance issues.

Image via Audio-Technica

Almost all gaming headsets come with a microphone. These attached microphones are usually clear enough to use in online games, but they may not be the best choice if you're a streamer. A studio-grade microphone will instantly level up your audio game and increase your stream’s overall quality

Tarik uses an Audio-Technica AT2020, a cardioid condenser microphone. Alongside increasing a stream's quality, most professional players also participate in remote interviews and other media sources. If you're working on a podcast or anything similar, a microphone like Audio-Technica AT2020 can also be a worthy investment.

Microphone stand: RODE PSA1 Swivel Mount Studio Microphone Boom Arm

Even if a studio-grade microphone can stand on its feet, you won't want anything in between you and your monitor when you're playing a competitive game. A microphone stand allows you to place your microphone in various angles while giving it a little bit of mobility.

Tarik uses a RODE PSA1, allowing him to move his microphone freely. Considering CS:GO players need a lot of desk space to perform flick shots, a microphone stand enables them to use a studio-grade audio device without disrupting their setup.