Tales of Runeterra “True Genius” displays life in Piltover and Zaun

Riot Games released another Tales of Runeterra short today, showcasing daily shenanigans from the residents of Piltover and Zaun.

The twin cities of Piltover and Zaun pride themselves on creative and technological creations. From eccentric geniuses like Professor Cecil B. Heimerdinger to Jinx, a rebellious criminal, life is never boring. The new Tales of Runeterra short, “True Genius,” catches a glimpse of several champions from the region, showcasing their talents and flaws.

Heimerdinger and his assistant are ready to test out the professor’s newest Hextech creation when Jinx decides to steal the Hextech core. Always stirring trouble top side, Jinx decides to upgrade her rocket launcher (referred to as Mr. Sparkles as opposed to Fishbones) with Heimerdinger’s latest invention.

Containing too much power for Mr. Sparkles to fire properly, or perhaps installed incorrectly by Jinx, the Hextech core blasts off into the sky and down into the depths of Zaun. Ekko stumbles across it and also attempts to tweak the Hextech core to fit his own invention. Like Jinx, he fails, and the core ends flying top side once again, landing at the feet of Heimerdinger.

Inspired by Ekko’s attempt, Heimerdinger makes a few adjustments and creates a hoverboard for his assistant, who becomes the Amateur Aeronaut.

The next set of Legends of Runeterra spoilers will take place tomorrow at 12pm CT, featuring a new P&Z champion and several other cards.