Summit1G streaming setup: Mouse, headset, keyboard, and more

Summit1G is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch.

The veteran began streaming in 2011 and has continued to be one of the biggest names on the platform since. Summit found his name from a community forum he was a part of back in the early days of Counter-Strike. Although he wasn’t initially a part of the 1G team, Summit took the name for himself, establishing his streaming career under the alias Summit1G.

As soon as there became a way to stream Counter-Strike, Summit was on it. The veteran has been on the platform as long as anyone else while being able to maintain steady numbers no matter what he decides to play. Although his audience began as a Counter-Strike community, today he streams a multitude of games. People tune in to see Summit’s fun personality and drive to succeed in whatever game he’s playing.

Over the years, Summit’s streaming quality has only gotten better. His current setup is perfect for him to showcase a top-quality stream and his high-level gaming ability.

Here are the components of Summit1G’s streaming setup, which can be helpful for anyone looking to emulate his play.

Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight Sunset

Image via Finalmouse

A mouse is one of the most important parts of your setup when playing competitive games. When purchasing a mouse, you’re going to want something with low response time and a high-quality sensor for tracking.

Summit uses the Finalmouse Ultralight Sunset. With its unique honeycomb design and bright orange glow, the ultralight sunset is sure to stand out in any setup. The mouse itself is lightweight with a soft plastic rubber texture while still upholding a strong, sturdy construction. The product weighs just 67 grams, which is surprisingly low given the size of the unit.

The mouse will offer you four different DPI settings to switch between to suit your preference (400, 800, 1,600, 3,200).

In terms of buttons, the Ultralight Sunset will offer the standard left and right mouse buttons, a scroll wheel, as well as two buttons on the side that can be mapped however the user feels necessary.

Mousepad: Corsair MM200 Summit1G edition cloth gaming mouse pad

Image via Corsair

Mousepads can be important to ensure you have a good surface to use your mouse on. Having the wrong surface can cause the tracking of your mouse to be off or not work entirely.

Summit has his own Corsair edition mousepad that he uses, complete with his logo in the bottom right corner.

Keyboard: Corsair K-70 RGB Rapidfire

Image via Corsair

Most keyboards used in gaming today are mechanical keyboards since they allow the user to get feedback on their key presses. You’re going to want to get a keyboard that has a low response time to ensure that no input delay can hinder your performance.

Summit chooses to use the Corsair K-70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard. This is a great keyboard for competitive gaming because it has fast response times.

The keyboard aesthetically offers customizable RGB lighting under the keys as well as a detachable hand rest that can be simply removed or detached at will.

Although it’s unclear what switch type Summit chooses, most gamers prefer to use red switches due to their low action points.

Headset: Audio Technica ATH-ADG1X

Image via Audio – Technica

When gaming, sound is an important thing to consider. You need to be able to hear audio cues in-game that will assist you with gameplay. Another reason sound is so important is so you can communicate with your team.

Summit uses the Audio Technica ATH-ADG1X headset. With its comfortable and soft ear pads, this headset is perfect for any long gaming sessions.

The headset includes advanced 53 millimeter drivers that will provide the user with extremely accurate sound reproduction for when they’re gaming.

While Summit chooses not to use it, the headset does include a high-quality microphone attached to it that will provide clear audio in-game. It also has volume control and mute buttons attached to the cable.

Monitor: ASUS VG248QE

Image via ASUS

Having a high-quality keyboard and mouse is important to ensure that you’re playing at your highest level. But having a good monitor is something you won’t want to skip out on. When buying a monitor, the refresh rate is what you’ll need to look out for the most. You want something with a high refresh rate, preferably 144hz.

Summit uses an ASUS VG248QE monitor in his setup. The 24 inch full HD monitor has a 144hz refresh rate as well as a one millisecond response time.

This monitor is designed with a stand that can tilt, swivel, or pivot. It’s also height-adjustable, which means it’s a model that can suit anyone’s setup. Boasting all the regular video connection ports, the monitor has inbuilt speaks, too.

One thing to consider before purchasing a high refresh rate monitor is to ensure your hardware can run at a high refresh rate, though.

Graphics card: ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI

Image via ASUS

To ensure you can run a high refresh rate, one of the biggest determining factors is what graphics card you’re using.

Summit uses an ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI in his build. This top of the line card allows Summit to play his games in the highest quality with no downside in performance.

No matter the level of gamer that you are, this card will be more than enough to facilitate any needs you should have.

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

Image via Intel

Having a good CPU is just as important as having a good graphics card. The CPU is important to ensure that your computer can respond to new information as fast as possible.

Summit uses the Intel Core I9-9900K processor on his computer. This top of the line CPU boasts a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz. Having a CPU of this caliber ensures that your computer can handle any gaming you chose to do, no matter how CPU intensive the process is.

While games like VALORANT, CS:GO, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft don’t require a CPU like this, it’s always good to look toward the future and prepare your setup for games that may come out over time.

Webcam: Logitech C922

Image via Logitech

What streaming setup would be complete without a webcam? While it isn’t a necessity, having a webcam allows you to engage better with your audience by giving them a visual idea of your reaction to the gameplay at hand.

Summit uses the Logitech C922 webcam. This industry-standard webcam has become a staple of the streaming community.

The 1080p 60fps camera allows for crystal clear video. The inbuilt light correction means that this camera can be suitable for most setups, regardless of lighting.

The C922 also has customizable background replacement should the user chose to use the feature.

For its price tag, this is a nice cheap industry-standard webcam that can add to any setup.

Microphone: Audio- Technica AT2035

Image via Audio- Technica

High-quality voice audio is important for any streamer to be able to communicate with their viewers. While there are a lot of USB microphones out there, using an XLR input through a mixer is the best way to get the highest quality.

Summit uses an Audio – Technica AT2035 microphone into a Behringer Xenyx X1204USB mixer. This condenser microphone is perfect to get crystal clear audio to his viewers.

Chair: Maxnomic Dominator EE

Image via MaxNomic

Having a good gaming chair is important to ensure you’re provided comfort and support during long gaming sessions.

Summit uses a Maxnomic Dominator EE gaming chair. This is a chair that’s made perfectly for the needs of a streamer. It’s built with long sessions in mind, with full adjustability so it can suit anybody who chooses to use it.