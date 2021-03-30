Summer Games Done Quick goes online again in July 2021

The 2021 edition of Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) will be held online from July 4 to 11 “to ensure the continued safety of the participants.”

Games Done Quick announced the weeklong event in a press release today. SGDQ 2021 will keep with last year’s decision to host the event online in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event, held as a companion to Awesome Games Done Quick, usually raises money for the humanitarian medical organization Doctors Without Borders. The last edition of the event raised over $2.3 million, while its 2019 event was the first GDQ event to reach over $3 million.

SGDQ 2021 will be streamed live on Twitch on GDQ’s official channel. More details, including the charity, list of games, and their scheduled time slots will be announced at a later time.

Interested speedrunners can apply for the event on the GDQ website starting March 31 at 10:59pm CT until April 11.

The speedrun charity marathon first started in 2010 and has since raised more than $31 million for charities around the globe. While the online event may lack the same atmosphere surrounding GDQ, gaming fans should still tune in, and possibly chip in, for an awesome cause.

