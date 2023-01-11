‘Such a joke’: Tyler1 takes aim at Riot Games’ lackluster season start

The streamer thinks the issue is more than just the cinematic.

Another League of Legends season has finally begun, and yet again, Tyler1 has some choice words for the game’s developers. Despite a fresh start and some sweeping changes to Jungle and Tank items, Tyler1 doesn’t feel like Riot Games has been doing enough during the preseason.

After reacting to the controversial League season 13 cinematic, Tyler1 felt that the video that’s meant to hype up the game’s player base instead fell flat. Following the cinematic’s release, Riot Games released an official statement to Twitter apologizing for the underwhelming video and promising to communicate more in the future. But Tyler1 doesn’t buy it.

“You could’ve just not even tweeted this and communicated with us. I guess they count this as communication, but technically their ‘communication’ is just telling us they should have communicated more, it’s literally all it is,” Tyler1 said. “And then they drop the fucking ‘oh we’ll communicate more in the future,’ no you won’t bro.”

“And it’s not even the cinematic for me, it’s this whole end-of-season debacle that has been dogshit, or the whole season start, that’s the worst part. Fuck the cinematic, whatever. You’re supposed to hype up the fucking season,” Tyler1 continued.

But Big T didn’t stop there. The Twitch star believes the real issue is that there were barely any changes to League of Legends during the preseason, with the lackluster cinematic being just the cherry on top.

“It’s not just the trailer, you fucking assholes, it is the entire way you have managed everything for the last like five months,” Tyler1 explained. “There’s not changes in the game. Except for day one, there’s barely been any changes in the game at all for two months.”

But while most of the League community seems to be dogpiling on Riot Games for the underwhelming cinematic release, Tyler1 has frustrations with an issue that he feels occurs every year, that being the first six months of every League ranked season being treated “like preseason.”

The 27-year-old also feels that League developers “don’t do anything with their free time,” which he believes is one of the main causes of the lack of changes and content, as well as the controversial cinematic.

Tyler1 finished his rant on Riot Games’ lack of production during the League preseason with three words:

“There’s no excuse,” the star said.