Streamer performs cover of Pop/Stars by K/DA on ukulele

The streamer put her own unique spin on the song.

During a recent stream, Twitch streamer Faezaria performed her own interpretation of the popular song Pop/Stars by League of Legends K-pop outfit K/DA.

This awesome cover of the track was performed on Ukulele and impressively captured the same vibe of the original song.

Faezaria is a music streamer and cosplayer who often live streams her own renditions of popular songs.

Pop/Stars was released as a promotional track for the 2018 League of Legends world championships. Most recently the group released their second track titled “The Baddest” to feature at the 2020 League world championships.

On top of this, the group announced their plans to release an EP on November 6 titled All Out. Riot has also showcased the upcoming K/DA All Out skin line to partner the release, to be added to League of Legends with the addition of their latest champion Seraphine.