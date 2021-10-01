StreamElements acquires YouTube multi-channel network Paragon, will implement new creator-first partnership model

StreamElements, a leading provider in content creation and streaming engagement and monetization tools, has acquired Paragon, a gaming-centric YouTube multi-channel network and digital media company.

This is the company’s first major move after closing its $100 million round of investment funding last month and sets the platform up with a more direct link to the video-on-demand space that its recent expansion aims to cater toward while maintaining its creator-first stance.

Paragon already offered partnered creators various ways to enhance their channels through content strategy help, channel management, and various optimization assistance. StreamElements now looks to improve upon that program, starting with the removal of commissions from user-generated content and standard ad revenue.

“One of our goals is to grow our footprint in the Video on Demand space by introducing new features alongside our renowned community support,” StreamElements CEO Gil Hirsch said. “By making Paragon part of the StreamElements family, we are able to directly help many popular YouTube creators evolve their offerings and increase their audiences even more. This includes not taking a cut of their commissions from standard ad revenue which ties in with our mission of being a creator-first company.”

All MCN members will also be offered scaled sponsorship opportunities, along with broadcasting, monetization, and audience engagement technology and support directly from StreamElements.

Paragon’s existing talent lineup, which includes creators like SypherPK, xNestorio, and Kiingtong, will be joining StreamElements’ YouTube creator program as the platform implements a new partnership structure and “supercharge” the capabilities and benefits of its members.