SteelSeries QcK RGB mousepad is getting its price slashed for Black Friday

SteelSeries products are seeing deep discounts for Black Friday. One of the most notable sales is on the SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB Gaming Surface 3XL Cloth Mouse Pad. Gamers can pick up this sizable surface at a fraction of its standard price.

The SteelSeries QcK 3XL is currently 28 percent off on Amazon. This price cut saves buyers $28, bringing the price down from $99.99 to $71.99. Additionally, any gamer short on space can buy the XL size instead. The XL size nets a 15 percent discount for a savings of $9.20.

Image via SteelSeries

SteelSeries’ QcK 3XL is sized at 49 inches wide and 24 inches long, which makes it more of a desk pad than a mousepad. It’s also constructed of micro-woven cloth and features a non-slip rubber base. The SteelSeries QcK 3XL’s thin cloth surface gives mice a smooth, accurate surface to glide on, while the rubber base keeps the pad from moving during the most intense gaming moments.

Additionally, the SteelSeries QcK 3XL can liven up setups with its dynamic RGB lighting that is adjustable through the SteelSeries Engine software.

These Black Friday deals will be available on Amazon through Nov. 29.