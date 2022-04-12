Choccys and Apex—what more could you want for Easter?

Twenty of the best Apex Legends teams from across the battle royale’s ANZ and APAC regions will lock horns over the Easter long weekend, battling for a share of $10,000 in the new SteelSeries Prime Invitational⁠.

The action, announced today and playing out across April 16 and 17, will see five teams walk away with $5,000 (first), $2,500 (second), $1,250 (third), $750 (fourth), and $500 (fifth).

All up, 20 top-tier Apex teams will be invited to play six matches a day in a bid to claim one of the top five placements. Aussie creator Brad “b_rad” Lusher will host the event, with international casters James “Jamerson” Lee and Rafael “DiA” Ruiz commentating all the in-game plays.

Action begins at 3pm AEST/12am CT on Saturday and Sunday⁠—perfect for Australian and New Zealand fans to park up on the couch with Easter eggs and top-tier Apex.

Dot Esports understands organizers SteelSeries has extended tournament invites to 15 Australia and New Zealand teams. These include Burger, BRP, We Are Trash, BWS, SNG, Antiaa, Phantom, DML, and WHIZ.

Star-loaded Reignite and Sutoraiku are also expected to attend. These two Australian lineups, alongside Burger, will be using the Easter long weekend tournament to warm up for the ALGS Split Two Playoffs⁠—the circuit’s next international meeting is penned in to start in Stockholm on April 29.

Inside the Ring, Team ANT, Primis Komanda, MBT Naga, and regional heavyweights EXO Clan will represent the APAC South cohort in the Apex tourney.

The Apex event will be live on the SteelSeries Twitch account across both days.