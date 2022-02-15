SteelSeries and Destiny collab goes live, features in-game cosmetics and custom-tuning

Following up on some out-of-this-world special edition collections, including Ghost and Black Ice, SteelSeries has teamed up with Bungie to go in on a Destiny-themed line.

SteelSeries is giving some of its most popular products the Destiny treatment. The themed collection features the Arcits 1 headset, the versatile Rival 5 mouse, the flashy QcK Prism XL mousepad, and the Arctis Pro Speaker Plates for added customization. Each item has a mostly white design with the Destiny logo blasted prominently.

As a general compatibility and availability note, the Arctis Pro Speaker Plates are only compatible with the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC, and Arctis Pro Wireless headsets. These plates are also the only item that won’t be available today. The Arctis Pro Speaker Plates will launch on Feb. 22 alongside the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion.

Image via SteelSeries Image via SteelSeries Image via SteelSeries

The collection also comes with timed-exclusive emotes or an exclusive emblem. Both the Arctis 1 headset and Rival 5 mouse come with a timed-exclusive Viral Celebration Exotic emote that was designed specifically for this collaboration. The QcK Prism XL mousepad ships with access to an exclusive Existential Unfoldment Legendary emblem, which was also designed in celebration of the new collection.

For those interested in checking out some under-construction software, SteelSeries Sonar early access features a custom-tuned Destiny equalizer preset. Sonar aims to deliver next-level customization, spatial audio, and ChatMix 7.1 virtual surround sound. The software is still in early access, so results will likely vary. Don’t go buying a headset based on software that hasn’t seen a full rollout just yet.

Pricing for each item varies, with most being within bounds of mid-tier items. The Rival 1 runs $59.99, while the Arctis Pro Speaker Plates cost $34.99. On the input side of things, the Rival 5 goes for $74.99 and the QcK Prims XL mousepad goes for $69.99.

The SteelSeries x Destiny collection items are available in the official Bungie store and SteelSeries’ online shop.