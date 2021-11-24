SteelSeries Aerox 3 is massively discounted for Black Friday

SteelSeries is having a storewide sale for Black Friday, and the popular Aerox 3 is receiving a huge discount on Amazon and Best Buy. SteelSeries’ Aerox 3 supports Windows, Mac, Xbox, and Linux. Additionally, the Aerox 3 has a wired and wireless variation.

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 is currently 40 percent off on Amazon and 37 percent off at Best Buy. This price cut brings the Aerox 3 wired down from its regular $59.99 price to $38 on Amazon and $39.99 at Best Buy. Additionally, the Aerox 3 Wireless is receiving an even bigger discount, selling for $59.98 on Amazon and $79.99 on Best Buy. This is a major discount considering the Aerox 3 Wireless regularly sells for $99.99.

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 is a honeycomb gaming mouse weighing 57 grams, making it one of the lightest mice on the market. Its lightweight design makes the Aerox 3 a preferred mouse among many FPS players who need a mouse that moves as fast as they do. And because of its TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor, it accurately tracks movements at high speeds.

SteelSeries’ Aerox 3 Wireless being at such a low price is especially impressive because of its feature set. Most notably, the Aerox 3 boasts a 200-hour battery life, a 2.4GHz wireless connection, and a detachable Super Mesh cable with USB-C charging. Similar to the wired version, the wireless Aerox 3 is water, dust, and oil-resistant to make it durable enough to last.

These Black Friday deals will be available on Amazon and at Best Buy through Nov. 29.