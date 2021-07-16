Steam experiences widespread user issues, errors during Steam Deck reservations

Steam is experiencing a massive influx of users now that pre-orders for the company’s new Steam Deck device have gone live.

The Steam Deck is Valve’s attempt at stepping into the handheld console market, revealing a device that will let players take their Steam library on the go without using a laptop. It’s now available to reserve in select regions and order invitations are set to start shipping out in December 2021.

Even though Valve specifically announced the pre-orders would go live today and that the company was implementing a reservation fee to “ensure an orderly and fair ordering process for customers,” it seems like issues are still popping up when users try to pay their $5 reservation fee.

When trying to reserve their Steam Deck order, customers are often being met with long waiting times, error messages, or an endless loading screen while trying to review their purchase. Occasionally, they’ll be met with the following message: “An unexpected error has occurred. Your purchase has not been completed. Please wait a few minutes and try again. If you encounter this error repeatedly, please contact Steam Support.”

One of the main error codes popping up is Steam Error e502 l3, which occurs commonly due to the server being down or network problems affecting the service. There isn’t an easy fix for it since the problem is on Valve’s end, but you can always try restarting Steam to see if you have better results.

Some users are even being locked out of the reservation queue for trying to “purchase” the Steam Deck too many times. It looks like this could lock users out for anywhere between 45 mins to two hours, perhaps longer, depending on how Valve has flagged their account.

For now, it looks like the only way to get around these issues is to wait and hope Steam clears up.

The Steam Deck comes with three different price points, depending on storage size. The base unit has 64 GB of storage and sells for $399, while the 256 GB version sells for $529 and uses an SSD instead of an eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard). The most expensive is the 512 GB version that runs for $649 and comes with “premium anti-glare etched glass” and an exclusive carrying case. But all versions of the Steam Deck also come with a high-speed MicroSD slot for you to add additional storage.