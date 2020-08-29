Stage 3B of the CODM World Championship will offer better rewards

The top four teams from here will make it to the regional playoffs.

Stage 3B (regional qualifiers) of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship will offer better rewards to the participating teams. Activision revealed the updated reward structure in a community update on Reddit today.

Activision said the updated reward structure was created based on feedback from the community. It will offer all teams that qualify for the round of 32 and above with Call of Duty points.

Here are the rewards that can be earned by teams in regional qualifiers of the CODM Championship 2020:

Finals: 10,000 COD points

Semifinals: 5,000 COD points

Quarterfinals: 2,000 COD points

Round of 16: 1,000 COD points

Round of 32: 500 COD points

The third stage will be held for all five regions between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. In each qualifier, the top four teams will make it to the regional playoffs. Here is the schedule for the third stage:

Latin America: Aug. 29 and 30

Japan: Aug. 29 and 30

Other regions: Aug. 29 and 30

North America: Sept. 5 and 6

Western Europe: Sept. 5 and 6

Players can register in teams of up to six players on GameBattles for the qualifiers. Only the players that qualified in Stage 2B will be able to register.

This is the first year for the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship. The tournament has a total prize pool of $1 million. From stage three, top teams will compete in the regional playoffs. The regional playoffs will decide the teams that will compete in the CODM Championship 2020 later this year. It could be a LAN event if the coronavirus pandemic allows that to happen.